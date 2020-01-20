Kenyan female riders off to Tanzania to receive baton for the Women Riders World Relay

Shares

Kenyan women riders, Throttle Queens, are on their way to the Tanzania – Malawi border to receive the baton for Women Riders World Relay (WRWR). The Kenyan riders will cover the Tanzanian and Kenyan leg of the worldwide women’s motorbike relay.

In support of this, Yamaha by Toyota Kenya has sponsored Aisha Mohammed, one of the eight Throttle Queens, by providing her with the Yamaha FZ-S 150CC, a sporty commuter bike.

Speaking at the flag off, Yamaha Brand Manager Cleon Oguya said, “As we support our Kenyan female riders, we are also giving them an opportunity to experience the joy that comes with riding a Yamaha motorbike, especially for such a long ride like this one to Tanzania and back. The FZ-S 150CC offers strength and comfort on the road at an affordable price, where we have reduced the price from Ksh500,000 to Ksh300,000.”

The Women Riders World Relay (WRWR) is a global community of enthusiastic women bikers who came together to pull off the largest recorded world-wide motorbike relay. Currently, the WRWR has over 10,000 group members from more than 80 countries including Kenya. The WRWR started in February 2019 around Europe, Asia, through to Africa and culminates in Dubai.

The Women Riders World Relay 2019/2020 countries schedule is as follows;

Feb 2019:

Scotland

March 2019:

Ireland, Wales, England, France, Spain, Portugal, Andorra, Italy, Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Montenegro

April 2019:

Albania, Macedonia (FYROM), Serbia, Hungary, Slovakia, Poland, Czech Republic, Austria, Liechtenstein, Switzerland, Germany, Luxembourg, Belgium, Netherlands

May 2019:

Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Belarus, Ukraine, Romania

June 2019:

Bulgaria, Greece, Turkey, Iran, Pakistan

July 2019:

India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Laos

August 2019:

Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Australia

September 2019:

New Zealand, Canada

October 2019:

USA, Mexico, Belize, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica

November 2019:

Panama, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Bolivia, Chile, Argentina, Uruguay

December 2019:

Paraguay, Brazil, South Africa, Namibia, Botswana

January 2020:

Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Malawi, Tanzania, Kenya, UAE