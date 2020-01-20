Falling Waters FC and Ulinzi Youth emerge as the winners in the Chapa Dimba Central Region finals

Shares

Falling Waters FC from Laikipia and Ulinzi Youth from Nanyuki both beat their opponents 3-1 to become Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom Central Region champions.

Falling Waters beat Limuru Starlets to defend their title through a Miriam Lutomia goal in the 9th minute and a brace from Jane Njeri in the 65th and 74th minute, with Joy Kanja scoring a consolation goal for Limuru Starlets from the penalty spot in the 82nd minute.

In the boys’ category, Clinton Sheitara scored an early goal for JYSA in the 9th minute but Ulinzi Youth came from behind with goals in the 29th, 34th and 72nd minute scored by Kafero Brian, Lenkai Emmanuel and Akmat Kelvin respectively.

The winning teams each received Ksh. 200,000 and will represent the Central region at the national finals set for June 2020 at Bomu Stadium, Mombasa, where KES 1 Million is at stake. Runners up JYSA FC and Limuru Starlets walked away with KES 100,000 each.

The competition now moves to Machakos for the Eastern regional finals set for 8th and 9th February 2020 at the Kenyatta Stadium. So far, North Eastern’s Berlin FC (Garissa), Coast region’s Yanga FC (Malindi) and Kwale Ladies have already booked their spots at the national finals.