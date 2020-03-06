Chapa Dimba heads to Kericho County for Rift region finals

Shares

The Chapa Dimba na Safaricom football tournament will this weekend head to the Green Stadium in Kericho County for the Rift region finals.

During the qualifiers, last season’s Rift regional winners Al-Ahly FC from Kajiado, who were runners up in the national finals failed to go past the group stages. the same fate befell the defending girls Champions Kitale Queens.

During the tournament, Season 1 champions Kapenguria Heroes from West Pokot will be looking to reclaim their lost glory but they will first have to make it past White Rhino from Transmara with Laiser Hill Academy from Kajiado taking on Tumkas FC from Uasin Gishu in the boys’ semis. In the girls’ semis, Itigo Girls from Nandi North will play Achievers from Kajiado as Bomet Queens from Bomet take on Wiyeeta from West Pokot in the girls’ semis.

The winning teams in the regional finals will walk away with Ksh. 200,000 each and a chance to represent the region in the national finals set for June 2020 where Ksh. 1 million is up for grabs. The runners up will pocket Ksh. 100,000 with a host of individual prizes set to be won.