Beijing Raiders and Dagoretti Mixed emerge as the Nairobi Chapa Dimba champions

Shares

Beijing Raiders and Dagoretti Mixed were crowned the winners of the Chapa Dimba na Safaricom Nairobi region finals in an action packed weekend.

During the matches which were played at Jamuhuri High School, Season 1 winners Beijing Raiders reclaimed their lost glory from defending champions Acakoro Ladies. This is after the Raiders thumped the defending champions Acakoro Ladies FC from Kasarani 6-0 with goals from Salome Drailer in the 40th, 59th, 72nd and 84th minute and Facila Adhiambo in the 45th and 76th minute.

In the boys’ final, Dagoretti Mixed beat Harakati Sportiff 4-3 against in post-match penalties after playing to a barren draw in regulation time.

Both Beijing Raiders and Dagoretti Mixed won Ksh. 200,000 and will now represent Nairobi Region in the national finals set for June 2020 at Bomu Stadium, Mombasa. Acakoro Ladies and Harakati Sportiff did not walk away empty handed as they both pocketed Ksh. 100,000, with a host of individual prizes won by the best performing players.

The tournament now heads to Kericho for the Rift valley regional finals set for 7th and 8th March 2020 at the Green stadium.