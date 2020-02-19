Jamuhuri High School to host the Chapa Dimba Nairobi region finals this weekend

Shares

Eight teams will this weekend battle it out to be crowned Nairobi champions in the ongoing Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom youth tournament. The capital city’s regional finals will be held at Jamhuri High School on Saturday and Sunday.

In the boys’ category, last season’s winners South B United from Starehe failed to make it past the group stages. On the girls side, last season’s girls’ champions Acakoro Ladies from Kasarani will be looking to successfully defend their title.

Over 100 teams took to the field in the Nairobi qualifiers with four boys’ teams, Kenya School of Government (KSG) from Westlands, Dagoretti Mixed Boys, Hakati Sportiff from Makadara and Brookshine Academy from Kasarani joining four girls’ teams, Acakoro, St Anne’s Eaglets from Makadara, Kibagare from Westlands and Beijing Raiders from Starehe in the regional finals.

The regional finals will begin with mentorship clinics on Friday where players will be imparted with life skills necessary to lead successful careers on and off the pitch.

The winning teams will walk away with KES 200,000 each and a chance to represent the region in the national finals set for June 2020. The runners up will pocket KES 100,000 with a host of individual prizes set to be won by the best players.