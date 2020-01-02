JamboJet is selling tickets to local destinations for Ksh. 2020 as part of New Year celebrations

Shares

JamboJet has announced that it will be selling over 10,000 tickets at the price of Ksh. 2,020 part of its new year celebrations.

The promotion which will run from 2nd January to 4th January will see Jambojet sell the tickets to and from each of its local destinations at the promotional price. The airline flies to five local destinations namely Malindi, Ukunda, Mombasa, Kisumu and Eldoret from its hub in Nairobi. However, the tickets will be valid for travel from 6th January to 31st March 2020.

Last year, the airline carried similar promotions selling tickets for as low as Kshs.50 to celebrate its fifth year anniversary as it seeks to revolutionalise flying.

Allan Kilavuka, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Jambojet, had this to say, “We are always looking for ways to reward our customers for their loyalty to us and this is one of the ways in which we are able to do this. As we usher in the New Year, we want to assure all our customers that they can continue to fly Jambojet affordably, safely and conveniently.”