Nokia 2.3 is now available in Kenya to retail at Ksh. 12,000

HMD Global has launched the Nokia 2.3 into the Kenyan market, making it the first market where the phone is on sale after its global launch on 5th December.

The Nokia 2.3 comes with a 6.2” HD+ screen which will enable you enjoy the consumption of media. It also comes with a 4000 mAh battery that should be able to last you atleast two days. It has a 13MP/2MP dual camera and comes with ‘Recommended Shot’, a brand-new Nokia phones feature helping you choose the best picture.

It is Android 10 ready and will receive guaranteed monthly security updates for three years and OS updates for two years, ensuring this smartphone gets better over time.

Nokia 2.3 Specifications

Network: GSM/HSPA/LTE

Dimensions: 6.21 x 2.97 x 0.34 inches

SIM: Dual SIM

Screen: 6.2 inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, 99.1 cm2 (~80.7% screen-to-body ratio) with 720 x 1520 pixels resolution, 19:9 ratio (~ 271 ppi density)

OS: Android 9.0 (Pie); planned upgrade to Android 10.0, Android One

Chipset: Mediatek MT6761 Helio A22 (12 nm)

CPU: Quad-core 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53

GPU: PowerVR GE8320

Internal storage: 32GB upgradable via microSD to up to 400 GB

RAM: 2 GB

Rear camera:, 13 MP, 2 MP

Selfie camera: 5 MP

Battery: Non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh