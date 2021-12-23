Shares

LG Electronics (LG) recently unveiled its first gaming laptop model 17G90Q, expanding its premium UltraGearTM lineup and bringing exciting news to gamers worldwide. The CES 2022 Innovation Award-winning laptop delivers sublime gaming experiences and the freedom to enjoy them from anywhere in the world.

The new laptop features an 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake H processor, NVIDIA GeForceTM RTX 3080 Max-Q graphics card, dual-channel memory and an ultra-fast dual SSD setup. In addition to a 17-inch IPS panel with a 1 millisecond response time and a 300Hz refresh rate, the LG UltraGear gaming laptop ensures immersive, fluid gameplay for even the most graphically demanding PC games thanks to the latest top-of-the-line hardware. LG’s cooling system with vapor chamber keeps the laptop running cool, even with prolonged use.

The new, slim laptop packs a large screen and an impressive 93Wh battery while maintaining a thickness of under 21.4 millimeters and a weight of less than 2.7 kilograms. The LG UltraGear gaming laptop also features an aluminum casing that offers style and durability. The 17G90Q further optimizes the gaming experience via LG’s gaming software, LG UltraGear Studio, and track a variety of performance data including CPU clock, GPU TDP and clock, and memory share rate in real-time.

Supporting DTS:X Ultra, the laptop’s speakers accurately convey the directionality and location of sounds in the gaming environment. The 17G90Q comes with Intel Killer Wireless, which helps guarantee a fast, stable network connection for lag- and frustration-free online gaming experiences.

“The LG UltraGear gaming laptop has everything needed to tackle the latest high-spec games, delivering the smooth, responsive gameplay that all gamers want. Our first-ever gaming laptop, the 17G90Q differentiates itself from competing products with its premium hardware, generous, high-quality screen, and a sleek, lightweight design that maximizes convenience and portability,” said Seo Young-jae, senior vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company.

LG’s 17G90Q gaming laptop will initially be available in the United States and South Korea in the first quarter of 2022 with other markets to follow.

LG’s 17G90Q laptop specifications

Display size: 17.3-inch

LCD: FHD (1,920 x 1,080) IPS 1ms, 300Hz, sRGB 99%

Aspect ratio: 16:9

Weight: 2.64kg (5.82lbs)

Size: 15.75 x 10.69 x 0.82~0.84 inches

Battery: 93Wh

CPU: 11th Gen Intel Core Processor Intel Tiger Lake – H

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Max-Q Graphics

Memory: 16/32 GB, Dual slots (DDR4)

Storage: Up to 1 TB, M.2 Dual SSD slots (NVMeTM)

Colour: Purple Gray

Keyboard: Per-key RGB backlit gaming keyboard

I/O Port: USB 4 Gen 3×2 Type C (x1, USB PD-out & TBT4), USB 3.2 Gen 2×1 Type C (x1, USB PD-out & DP),

USB 3.2 Gen 2×1 (x2), HP-Out (4-Pole Headset, US type), HDMI, RJ45, DC-In, microSD/UFS

USP: IPS 1ms response time & 300Hz refresh rate

Fingerprint Reader on Power button

FHD webcam with Dual Mic, IR Camera

Wi-Fi 6E & Intel® Killer™ Wireless

2 Way speaker (2.0W x 4) with DTS X Ultra

Cooling System with Vapor Chamber

gaming UI (UltraGear Studio)