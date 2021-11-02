Shares

Unity Homes has begun construction of Unity East at Tatu City with 640 two and three bedroom apartments.

The project follows the successful completion of the first phase of 384 two-bedroom homes. The new project will raise the developer’s total number of units at Tatu City to more than 1,000. The first phase’s apartments, Unity West, are all finished and occupied.

Speaking during the launch of Unity East, Charles Hinga, Principal Secretary of the State Department for Housing and Urban Development, appealed for more developers to invest in affordable housing. He added that the government has made the housing sector highly appealing to developers.

“I am truly impressed with the speed and exceptional quality of Unity West, which is filled with happy, hard-working families living in a tight-knit community with a playground, football pitch, organic garden, a pool and hundreds of acres of green space around them. It is crucial to appreciate, for the first time in the history of this country, that we now have a single digit fixed long-term mortgage that has become a reality in Kenya,” PS Hinga said.

The PS further urged more Kenyans to seriously consider purchasing homes at current market rates, noting that mortgage rates have fallen to less than 10% as a result of the affordable housing initiative.

Jason Horsey, Executive Director of Unity Homes said, “We have perfected our construction methods and currently completing the shell-and-core of an apartment every 20 hours. Our supply chain of high-standard Kenyan and international fittings will continue to accelerate the delivery of our homes at Tatu City.”

Unity West sold out earlier in April 2021. Unity East has attracted a surge in in interest, owing to the rapid pace of construction, Tatu City resident schools Nova Pioneer and Crawford International and companies in the business area.