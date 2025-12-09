Shares

The TikTok Awards Africa, held in Johannesburg on December 6th, 2025, celebrated the continent’s digital stars under the theme New Era, New Icons.

The event featured performances from top African artists like Ciza, Lord Kez, Thuli P, DJ Fif_Laa, and Thabsie. Entertainer Bontle Modiselle-Moloi hosted the evening, while Red Carpet presenters Keegan Gordon and Zayaan Noorani covered all the fashion highlights. The audience also enjoyed surprise appearances from South African favourite Mihlali Ndamase and famous athlete Akani Simbine, who presented key awards.

Boniswa Sidwaba, TikTok’s Head of Content Operations for Sub-Saharan Africa, praised the winners: “Tonight’s ceremony was a gathering of the trailblazers who have redefined what it means to be a creator in Africa… We honoured the creators who turned 60-second clips into cultural movements. We are honoured to celebrate them as they amplify their voices and take their stories from Africa to the world.”

The 2025 TikTok Awards Africa Winners

Category Winner & Handle (Country) Highlight / Content Focus Creator of the Year (Sponsored by NIVEA) Raja’atu Muhammed Ibrahim @diaryofanortherncook (Nigeria) Master of cinematic Northern Nigerian food storytelling from Sokoto. Storyteller of the Year (Sponsored by inDrive) Brian Nwana @briannwana (Nigeria) Compelling food adventures and street interviews; a Guinness World Record holder. Video of the Year Fanuel John Masamaki @zerobrainer0 (Tanzania) Unique, silent comedy spin on football moments; a returning winner from 2024. Rising Star of the Year @tunero_animations (Kenya) Future-forward animated storytelling with characters like Bob Kichwa Ngumu. Social Impact Creator of the Year (Sponsored by Dis-chem) Dejoke Ogunbiyi @noositiwantiwa_ (Nigeria) Driving community mobilisation and positive change by tackling social issues. Food Creator of the Year (Sponsored by Coca-Cola) @malumfoodie (South Africa) Charismatic, self-taught cook from Pretoria sharing recipes using Spitori and native languages. Sports Creator of the Year John Maingi Mbugua @zozasportscast (Kenya) Fan-led, passionate, and precise football analysis from Nairobi. Entertainment Creator of the Year (Sponsored by PEP) Belove Olocha @beloveolocha (Nigeria) Consistent entertainment through relatable movie content, reviews, and recommendations. Education Creator of the Year Izzi Boye @izziboye (Nigeria) Making technology accessible with gadget reviews, hacks, and digital tips. Artist of the Year Crown Uzama @theycallmeshallipopipp (Nigeria) The “Pluto Presido,” whose music, including the hit “Laho,” dominated the platform and sparked viral challenges.

