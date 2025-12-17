Shares

Renowned Kenyan photographer Mwangi Kirubi, popularly known as Mwarv, has secured a prestigious spot as a finalist in the Motor Sports category of the World Sports Photography Awards (WSPA) 2026.

The selection marks a significant milestone in Kirubi’s career, as he earns his first-ever shortlist in this global competition. His finalist entry, a high-octane shot captured during the Shakedown at the 2025 WRC Safari Rally Kenya, was selected as one of the top 50–70 images in its category from a massive global pool.

The seventh edition of the awards, sponsored by Canon, has seen an unprecedented level of participation. This year, the competition received over 23,000 images submitted by 4,100 photographers representing more than 123 countries.

Highlighting the scale of the event, World Sports Photography Awards Co-Founder Simon Burton expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership with Canon and the quality of this year’s entries.

“If there’s one name synonymous with sports photography, it’s Canon. We couldn’t be more honoured or excited to welcome Canon to World Sports Photography Awards,” said Burton. “It’s been an incredible year for sport around the world, and we are eager to see the images submitted this year across sports and geographies.”

Kirubi’s inclusion in the WSPA shortlist adds to a growing list of accolades that cement his status as one of Kenya’s premier visual artists. This international recognition follows two major domestic wins:

The World Sports Photography Awards serves as the premier platform for celebrating the art of sports photography, showcasing the images and creators who inspire global audiences. For Kirubi, representing Kenya on this stage highlights the growing influence of African photographers in the international sports media landscape.

I am a Finalist in the Motor Sports Category of World Sports Photography Awards 2026.🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 This is my first shortlist thanks to this image captured during Shakedown at the 2025 WRC Safari Rally. My image is one of the very best 50-70 images in the Motor Sports Category. The… pic.twitter.com/tvnyp7vSHq — Mwangi Kirubi (@mwarv) December 15, 2025

The winners across all categories will be officially announced on 15th January 2026. Kenyan photography enthusiasts and motor sports fans alike are eagerly awaiting the results to see if Mwarv will take home the top prize.