Renowned Kenyan photographer Mwangi Kirubi, popularly known as “Mwarv,” has etched his name into the annals of global sports photography by winning the Gold Medal in the Motorsports category at the prestigious World Sports Photography Awards.

Kirubi, who was the sole Kenyan representative among the finalists, beat out stiff international competition to take the top spot. His winning entry, captured during a high-octane rally event, was praised by judges for its masterful depiction of speed, grit, and the unique environmental elements of African motorsports. The image, which features a rally car enveloped in a dramatic plume of dust, has been hailed as a definitive representation of the spirit of the Safari Rally.

The Motorsports category saw a diverse range of talent on the podium. Following Kirubi’s Gold, the Silver Medal was awarded to Irina Petrichei for her evocative piece titled “Fossile,” while Matteo Gebbia took home the Bronze for his dynamic shot, “Pure Riding.”

The World Sports Photography Awards are the only global awards for sports photography, entered by the world’s best professional sports photographers and judged by a panel of experts from the worlds of sport, media, and photography.

The seventh edition of the awards, sponsored by Canon, has seen an unprecedented level of participation. This year, the competition received over 23,000 images submitted by 4,100 photographers representing more than 123 countries.

Kirubi’s victory comes at a time when Kenyan sports, and the documentation of it, is receiving renewed international interest. By capturing the raw essence of the motor circuit, Kirubi has not only secured a personal milestone but has also provided a global platform for the intensity and thrill of Kenyan motorsport culture.

The winning images are expected to be featured in a global exhibition showcasing the year’s most iconic sporting moments.

Kirubi’s win adds to a growing list of accolades that cement his status as one of Kenya’s premier visual artists. This international recognition follows two major domestic wins:

