Shares

The 9th edition of the Digital Media Festival and Awards Show 2025. was recently held at the Tamarind Hotel on Langata Road. It was hosted by Go Gaga Experiential.

The festival celebrated a year of groundbreaking work, spotlighting initiatives that pushed the boundaries of digital excellence across diverse sectors including Agency, Content, Youth, and Special Categories.

Tandem Network took home the coveted Agency of the Year title. The agency also had four additional wins, most notably the Most Impactful Campaign of the Year for “Sky Fest,” an initiative focused on the empowerment of women and girls. Tandem’s multidisciplinary expertise was further recognized with awards for Media Innovation, Experiential Campaign, and Best Youth-Driven Campaign.

Individual brilliance within the agency was also a major theme of the night:

Creative Director of the Year: Bharat Tavares

Copywriter of the Year: Robert Kizito

Art Director of the Year: Kelvin Kaesa

Graphic Designer of the Year: Denis Kajura

Marketing Leader of the Year: Colin Asiimwe

Strategist of the Year: Dorothy Kirabo

Complementing these agency wins, GOtv was honored as Brand of the Year, cited for its exceptional digital engagement and consistent brand presence.

Dentsu Creative Kenya secured the Campaign of the Year for their “Stitched With Cheer” initiative for Tusker Lager.

Innovation in design was also at the forefront, with The Bar Africa winning for their work on Workables’ Typespace brand identity. Additionally, Nuvita Biscuits received accolades for their influencer-led campaign, “Nuvita Presents NoVita,” which demonstrated the power of strategic digital storytelling.

A core pillar of this year’s festival was the Youth-Young Creative Awards, which aimed to identify the rising stars of the industry. Notable young winners included:

Michael Muraya (Best Young Copywriter)

Faith Mwangi (Best Young Innovator)

Gichimu Ikuá (Best Young Art Director)

In a partnership with Eskimi, several specialized awards were also presented. Diageo received the Eskimi Creative Excellence Award, Uber Eats was recognized for Best Engagement Campaign, and KCB Group triumphed in the Best Performing Traffic Campaign category.

Levis Ryan, Digital Marketing Manager at Samsung Electronics, noted that supporting such platforms is vital for nurturing the talent that will shape the country’s digital future.