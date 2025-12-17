Shares

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has announced two high-level executive appointments.

The KRA Board has confirmed the appointments of Mr. Brian Omooria Nyakeri and Mr. Alex Kimani Mwangi, both of whom are set to take office on January 12, 2026.

Leading the charge for the Authority’s digital overhaul is Mr. Brian Omooria Nyakeri, who joins as the Commissioner for Business Strategy, Technology and Enterprise Modernization.

Mr. Nyakeri is a seasoned veteran of the private sector, bringing over 20 years of experience from global technology giants including IBM, Dell Technologies, and Safaricom. His most recent role as Chief Technology Officer at Agile Cloud Limited positions him as an expert in cloud architecture and large-scale systems modernization.

KRA has established the Tax Research and Analysis (TR&A) Unit. Heading this department is Mr. Alex Kimani Mwangi, a career insider who has risen through the ranks since joining the Authority as a Graduate Trainee in 2002.

KRA Commissioner Brian Nyakeri KRA Commissioner Alex Mwangi

Mr. Mwangi’s appointment represents a commitment to “evidence-based” governance. Having served as the Acting Commissioner for Business Strategy and holding advanced degrees in Statistics, he is tasked with:

Predictive Modeling: Enhancing revenue forecasting and tax gap analysis.

Policy Support: Providing the National Treasury with empirical data to guide national tax reforms.

Global Collaboration: Leveraging his experience with the IMF and OECD to align Kenya’s tax strategies with international best practices.

In a statement accompanying the announcement, the KRA emphasized that these appointments are central to the next phase of administrative and policy reforms. The Authority reaffirmed its dedication to national development, promising a service delivery model that is “efficient, fair, and transparent.”