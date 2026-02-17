Shares

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has onboarded over 500 fuel stations onto the Electronic Tax Invoice Management System (eTIMS) fuel module.

The eTIMS fuel module, which officially rolled out in December 2025, integrates fuel stations directly into the KRA’s digital platform. This ensures that fuel sold is backed by an electronic receipt, serving as proof of purchase for both individual motorists and corporate entities.

The primary goals of this digital integration include:

Enhanced Visibility: Real-time transmission of sales data to KRA.

Accurate Declarations: Reducing the margin for error or fraud in tax reporting.

Simplified Compliance: Streamlining the process for businesses to claim tax deductions and verify expenditures.

During the recent launch event, Mr. Ezekiel Obura, Deputy Commissioner of the Large Taxpayers’ Office, expressed high expectations for the system’s impact on the national treasury. He noted that revenue collection within the fuel sector is projected to double once the module achieves full nationwide coverage.

“We urge the public to embrace the culture of requesting receipts after every fuel purchase,” Mr. Obura stated. He further cautioned that stations yet to onboard should do so immediately to avoid “disputes and potential enforcement measures.”

Between September and December 2024, KRA conducted a pilot program to iron out technical integrations and gather feedback from station operators.

While the initial deadline for onboarding was June 30, 2025, the Authority granted a six-month extension to December 2025 following stakeholder requests for more time to align their systems with the new requirements.

Under the new system, eTIMS receipts are issued at the point of sale. For businesses, these electronic invoices are crucial, as they are transmitted instantly to KRA, ensuring that fuel costs can be seamlessly utilized in accounting records and tax filings.