Content creator and actress Azziad Nasenya has been nominated for the 2021 America’s E! People’s Choice Awards in the African Social Star Category.

Other nominees in the category are Lasizwe (South Africa), Mihlali Ndamase (South Africa), Falz (Nigeria), The Odditty, Witney Ramabulana (South Africa), Tyra Chikocho (Zimbabwe), and Boity Thulo (South Africa).

The E! People’s Choice Awards is an American awards show that recognizes and celebrates people in entertainment, voted online by the general public and fans. The awards has been held annually since 1975.

The Gala for the 2021 E! People’s Choice Award will air on NBC and E! simultaneously on December 7 at 9 pm, from the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California.

Voting is open from October 27 and runs through November 17 and one can vote 25 times per category, per day. The public can vote for their favorite nominee HERE.

An excited Nasenya shared the good news saying, “Guys I am the only Kenyan and the only East African nominated. Thank you for your support, Please Vote for Me. Voting is on for the next 3 weeks. Make sure you put your email address after sliding the voting button to make sure your vote has been counted. Thank you.”

Last year, Comedian Elsa Majimbo was crowned as the African Social Star of the year at the awards.