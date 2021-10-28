Shares

RUBiS Energy has entered into a partnership with the Kibera Black Stars Association (KBS) with an aim to promote social integration and improve livelihoods within the Kibera community.

The Kibera Black Stars Association comprises of Kibera Black Stars FC and Slum Soka. Slum Soka is a children’s team comprising more than 100 members aged 6 and 17, and a Youth Centre for education and training. The Kibera Black Stars are currently ranked number three in the Kenyan National Super League.

As part of the partnership with KBS, Rubis has handed over a branded bus leased in partnership with Loxea and DT Dobie, to the association to support sporting activities of Kibera Black Stars FC.

Speaking at the handover event, RUBiS Energy Kenya Group Managing Director and CEO East Africa Mr. Jean‐Christian Bergeron said, “RUBiS Energy Kenya is keen and intentional about the positive impact we bring to the community. To us, this initiative for Kibera goes beyond the communities’ wellbeing; it allows us to be mindful of the life’s journey the people of Kibera aspire to take, and how we can support them to get there.”

In addition to the donation of a bus, RUBiS Energy Kenya will carry out a health campaign to sensitize the Kibera community on the use and benefits of LPG as a source of safe and clean energy for daily household needs.

Also speaking at the handover ceremony, Kibera Black Stars Association Chairman Mr. James Midenyo said that the team was excited about the sponsorship. He expressed his hopes towards a clean energy conscious Kibera community, propelled by its association with RUBiS who are at the forefront of safe LPG use in Kenya.

RUBiS Energy has been supporting initiatives in education through the RUBiS Energy Kenya Education Scholarship Fund that awards needy students from underprivileged homes who have performed well in academia. The fund supports students in both secondary and university institutions around the country.