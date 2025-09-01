RUBiS Energy Kenya has announced the launch of two new service stations in Eldoret, RUBiS Iten Road and RUBiS Champions Mall. The expansion pushes the company’s national retail network past the 300 station mark.
Group Managing Director, Olivier Sabrié, emphasized the company’s confidence in the nation’s economic trajectory. “Eldoret, as the dynamic heart of the North Rift, is a cornerstone of our expansion strategy,” said Mr. Sabrié. He added that the new stations not only provide fuel but also create jobs and stimulate local economic activity.
The two new stations are designed to meet the diverse needs of Eldoret’s residents and the high volume of transit traffic the city experiences.
According to Fred Patta, RUBiS Energy Kenya’s Retail Manager, each new station offers a distinct experience. The Champions Mall station features a top-class tire center, while the Iten Road station is tailored for motorists traveling to Baringo and Kabarnet, offering quick access to UltraTec fuels, Castrol lubricants, and RUBiS Gas.
To celebrate the launch, RUBiS Energy Kenya is offering a special introductory discount of 8 shillings off per litre of fuel at both new stations. The offer is valid for the entire day on Friday, August 29, 2025.
Special launch offer details
- Discount: 8/- off per litre on all fuel grades.
- Date: Friday, 29th August 2025 (All day).
- Locations: The new RUBiS Iten Rd and RUBiS Champions Mall service stations in Eldoret.