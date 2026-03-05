Shares

The literary pulse of the city is set to quicken this May as the Nairobi Litfest officially announces the dates for its highly anticipated fifth edition. Running from 8–10 May, the festival returns as a destination for bibliophiles, creatives, and intellectuals.

This year’s milestone edition is co-presented by Book Bunk, the ambitious social impact organization restoring Nairobi’s public libraries, and the internationally acclaimed Hay Festival Global.

Attendees can expect a vibrant intersection of:

Literature: Renowned novelists and emerging poets.

Art: Visual storytellers and multi-media creators.

Thought Leadership: Philosophers and thinkers addressing contemporary global and local issues.

The festival will be hosted in Nairobi’s public libraries i.e. McMillan Memorial Library, Kaloleni Library and Eastlands Library.

Book Bunk is a Nairobi-based organisation restoring public libraries and activating them as cultural spaces.