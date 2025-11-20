The transformation of Nairobi’s dilapidated public libraries, led by the social enterprise Book Bunk, is a powerful movement that goes far beyond simple renovation. It is, as co-founder Angela Wachuka emphasized in a recent interview with me, a direct effort to decolonize and redefine what a truly contemporary Kenyan library should be.
The mission began when Wachuka, while scouting a venue for the Kwani? Lit Fest, discovered the gorgeous but extremely dilapidated McMillan library. That initial walk-through, which felt like entering a time warp of neglected grandeur, sparked the urgent realization that this historical neglect needed a radical, restorative intervention.
For Wachuka, the core of Book Bunk’s work in 2025 is inclusion. Since the McMillan library (opened in 1931) was historically inaccessible to indigenous Black Kenyans until 1958, the purpose is to right that historical exclusion.
- Community First: Book Bunk rejects a “saviour” approach. Instead, they opt for community co-design, which means asking users how they utilize the space and what services they genuinely need.
- Content Overhaul: Inclusion extends to the collections. They cataloged nearly 138,000 existing books and then added about 23,000 new ones to fill collection gaps. Crucially, they launched the “Missing Bits” project to crowdsource local, indigenous recollections to balance the existing colonial archives.
- Digital Access: To open up history and democratize content, they’ve been digitizing at-risk archives, successfully uploading over 400,000 digitized pages online.
This approach has already yielded clear results: restored community libraries in Eastlands have seen a 250% jump in usage, supported by free Wi-Fi and community-designed programs like digital skills classes and mental health support.
The physical restoration and systemic changes have required immense, multi-layered effort.
- Fighting Red Tape: Securing the initial formal agreement with the county government was a two-year political and bureaucratic struggle. To smooth the path for future initiatives, Book Bunk developed the “Book Bank Blueprint,” a comprehensive guide documenting their process, which included researching the library’s original 1930s trust deed.
- Phased Repair: The technical assessment for the McMillan library took two years and informed a six-phase restoration plan. The immediate priority is Phase One: addressing the roof and drainage to prevent further structural damage.
- Systemic Upgrade: Book Bunk also works alongside existing librarians, questioning the suitability of classification systems like the Dewey Decimal System for contemporary materials and upskilling staff to meet modern demands.
Donate to Book Bunk & help transform the children’s section at McMillan Library
Book Bunk is structured as a social enterprise, driven by the necessity of proving that public libraries can be effective creative hubs and essential service providers. They secure funding from foundations, individuals, and corporate partners by showcasing tangible, human impact, like eight children receiving music scholarships after starting lessons at an Eastlands library.
Furthermore, they actively counter community suspicion by ensuring money stays local, guaranteeing a percentage of event spend goes to local artisans and vendors, and hiring local tutors for extended programs, thereby providing livelihoods.
Wachuka strongly advocated for treating libraries as vital social infrastructure and economic drivers. She championed reclaiming and integrating them with other public spaces, such as underutilized social halls, to protect public land and maximize community access.
The project’s success hinges on the complementary skills of the founders: Wachuka’s background in law and anthropology provided the institutional structure and funding language, while co-founder Wanjiru Koinange’s creative focus underscored the need for well-resourced spaces. Despite the draining personal sacrifices and constant political pushback involved, Book Bunk’s work, which has been documented through film, will serve as a vital blueprint for future initiatives across Africa.
Book Bunk is raising Ksh. 25 million to finish the refurbishment of the McMillan Library. You can donate whatever you have here mchanga.africa/fundraiser/123953.