Shares

For nearly 100 years, the McMillan Memorial Library has stood as a monumental pillar of Nairobi’s history.

Over the past eight years, Book Bunk has dedicated itself to the monumental task of reimagining what the future of this and other public libraries could and should look like. Now, they are inviting the community to join us in securing that future for our children and generations to come.

McMillan Memorial Library McMillan Library

Book Bunk’s restoration work has proven that a modern library can be a powerful social equalizer, evidenced by a 250% jump in usage at their fully restored community libraries in areas like Kaloleni and Eastlands. They are now focused on bringing that same transformative vision to the heart of Nairobi.

Book Bunk is actively raising Ksh. 25 million to fully transform the children’s section of the historic McMillan Memorial Library into a warm, safe, and truly inspiring space for young readers.

Your contribution is an investment in vital infrastructure and learning resources for Nairobi’s children. These elements are the hallmarks of our successful model for fully restored, safe, and modern public libraries:

Sanitation and Safety: Installing essential sanitation facilities within the children’s wing.

Physical Transformation: Repairing and furnishing the children’s area to create a beautiful, engaging environment.

Collection Expansion: Expanding both digital and physical collections to offer diverse and contemporary content.

Digital Access: Providing devices to bridge the digital divide and facilitate modern learning.

Protection Measures: Implementing strong child protection measures to ensure the library remains a safe sanctuary for every child.

By contributing, you will help make Book Bunk’s vision a reality and ensure that every child in Nairobi has access to a library where they can learn, play, and dream.

Book Bunk is raising Ksh. 25 million to finish the refurbishment of the McMillan Library. You can donate whatever you have here mchanga.africa/fundraiser/123953.