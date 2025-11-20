Shares

Following an acclaimed homecoming premiere at the NBO Film Fest, the award-winning documentary How to Build a Library is officially beginning its nationwide cinema run across Kenya.

Directed by the Nairobi-based husband-and-wife duo Maia Lekow and Christopher King, the film chronicles the vital eight-year journey of Book Bunk, a revolutionary initiative dedicated to transforming Nairobi’s decaying public libraries into thriving cultural hubs.

At its heart, How to Build a Library is a profound cinematic exploration of decolonizing public space and reclaiming a national narrative. The documentary follows Book Bunk co-founders Wanjiru “Shiro” Koinange and Angela Wachuka as they tackle the immense task of restoring the McMillan Memorial Library, a landmark that still bears the deep architectural and emotional scars of Kenya’s segregationist past.

Capturing nearly a decade of Book Bunk’s work demanded a patient and flexible verité (truth-based) filmmaking approach from Lekow and King. They navigated complex real-world events, bureaucratic hurdles, and the challenge of maintaining trust with their protagonists, Shiro and Angela.

The film skilfully captures the persistence required to drive public change, detailing the long “push and pull” against government bureaucracy, most notably the tense negotiations over Book Bunk’s request for a crucial 20-year contract extension necessary for sustained impact.

The true success of the project is revealed in how Book Bunk uses the library’s vast archival material to help Kenyans reclaim their personal histories. A poignant example shown in the film involves Book Bunk successfully uncovering an article about Governor Johnson Sakaja’s late mother within the library’s own silos, proving the thesis that the library’s greatest treasure lies in the archives that connect Kenyans to their own past.

How to Build a Library screening dates

Location Venue Starting Date Nairobi Prestige Cinemas November 21st Nairobi Motion Cinemas November 21st Mombasa Nyali Cinemax November 28th Kisumu Mega Cinemas November 28th Nairobi Unseen Nairobi December 1st

To create a private screening experience for your organisation, network, school, or community, you can get in touch directly: friendraising@bookbunk.org.