Cellulant has announced the appointment of Michael Muriuki as its new Chief Product & Technology Officer (CPTO). The move unifies the company’s product strategy and technology execution under a single executive office.

Muriuki joined Cellulant over a decade ago as an implementation engineer, he entered the company when its primary focus was mobile banking. Since then, he has been a central figure in Cellulant’s evolution into a comprehensive payments platform.

His career highlights include:

Regional Integration: Leading the consolidation of M-PESA B2C integrations across the majority of Kenyan banks.

Pan-African Expansion: Designing and scaling Ecobank’s mobile banking platform across 33 African nations.

Infrastructure Modernization: As the former VP of Software Engineering, he led a distributed team to transition the Tingg platform into a cloud-native microservices architecture.

The impact of this technical overhaul has been significant. In 2025 alone, the Tingg platform achieved a massive scale, growing from 1 million to 4.5 million transactions daily, while simultaneously improving system reliability and market penetration.

In his new role, he holds end-to-end executive ownership of the Product, Platform, and Software Engineering divisions.

Beyond day-to-day operations, Muriuki is tasked with:

Strengthening Foundations: Enhancing the core technology to support increasing transaction volumes. Advanced Capabilities: Building out Cellulant’s AI, data, and insights tools to provide merchants with more than just a payment gateway. Customer-Centricity: Ensuring that product development is directly aligned with the complex needs of enterprise clients across Africa.

“Over the years, I’ve seen Mike’s deep technical judgment, calm leadership, and strong sense of ownership translate directly into measurable business results,” said Peter O’Toole, Chief Executive Officer at Cellulant. “Our next chapter is about scaling this success, and it only makes sense for a leader with deep knowledge of our infrastructure and the African payments ecosystem to lead us forward.”