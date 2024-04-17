Shares

Cellulant, a Pan-African payments technology company, has announced the appointment of several executives from esteemed global payment companies into its management team. According to the company, the new appointments mark a significant step in its growth plans.

First executive joining Cellulant is Andy O’Sullivan in the position of Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Andy joins Cellulant from a distinguished two-decade career in technology leadership in payment companies in the EMEA. His expertise lies in leading high-performing multicultural technology teams to scale agile delivery, build enterprise architecture and drive strategic technology advancements.

The second executive joining Cellulant is Gbenga Haastrup, who joins the company as the Executive Consultant; Governance, Risk and Compliance. In this position, Haastrup will oversee all compliance, legal, regulatory and governance standards, developing a robust risk culture within Cellulant. With a seasoned career spanning executive leadership positions at UMBA, ATB Financial, Interswitch, UBA and Standard Chartered Bank, Haastrup brings a wealth of sector-specific expertise to his new role.

Assuming the role of Group Head of Internal Audit, Irene Koki, brings over 15 years of experience in risk and audit roles having worked in financial services, manufacturing, corporate and government organisations. Reporting to Cellulant’s board of directors, she will work closely with the leadership team to drive operational efficiency measures and strengthen organisational governance to support Cellulant’s growth.

Ochebhoya Ekpete is now the Vice President of Group Finance, brings a proven track record of financial stewardship and strategic acumen to Cellulant. With over a decade of experience in the payments industry in Africa and the UK, Ekpete will oversee all corporate finance functions, including financial controllership, financial reporting, tax, pricing and financial planning and analysis.

Susan Fouche, now the Group Chief People Officer, will build on her deep understanding of Cellulant’s vision and people, and draw from her extensive experience in her previous roles at Visa, Barclays and 10x Investments. Susan assumes the role after two years of successfully delivering on Cellulant’s organizational design, reward and career mobility frameworks in her previous role as the Vice President, Organizational Effectiveness, Performance, Reward, and Talent Acquisition.

The appointments come at a time when Cellulant has refocused its business to achieve operational excellence, customer intimacy, and adherence to risk and regulatory compliance standards. The company facilitates payments for renowned global brands spanning diverse sectors including airlines, telecoms, e-commerce, ride-hailing, retail, banking, and remittances.