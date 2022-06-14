Shares

Jambojet, the regional low-cost airline and Cellulant the pan-african payments company have partnered to award customers with over 600 discount vouchers, each worth Kes 3,000. The vouchers will be available to all customers that sign up to Jambojet Rewards, the Jambojet loyalty program.

Jambojet has flown over 5 million passengers since its inception in 2014, and in April launched Jambojet Rewards, a loyalty program, where customers earn points each time they fly Jambojet.

To stand a chance to win the Kes 3,000 discount voucher, one must have signed up for Jambojet Rewards online. Jambojet and Cellulant will select the winners at random, and reward up to 80 people weekly. The campaign will run in the months of June and July, and will reward a total of 660 customers.

“Over 70% of our customers book their tickets online, and pay for their tickets using mobile money. This partnership with Cellulant is another way to offer value to our loyal customers, some of whom fly up to 100 times in a year. Our customers have a chance of getting a Kes 3,000 voucher to pay for part of their ticket when making a future booking, ” said Mr Karanja Ndegwa, Jambojet Managing Director & CEO.

Akshay Grover, Group CEO at Cellulant, had this to say, “We’re happy to further our long-standing partnership with Jambojet by enabling them to offer a seamless payment experience to their frequent customers. In today’s digital world, as consumers become increasingly digital first, businesses that offer frictionless digital payment experiences gain a competitive advantage. This partnership reinforces our commitment to enabling businesses to thrive and we do so by providing relevant and alternative payment methods.”

Cellulant provides a digital payments platform – named Tingg – a one-stop payments gateway that makes it easy for businesses in Africa to make and receive payments in different currencies across multiple payment methods. Through the platform, businesses are able to deliver a seamless payment experience for their customers.

Cellulant powers payments for Jambojet which flies to 7 destinations from its primary hub in Nairobi to Mombasa, Malindi, Lamu, Diani, Kisumu, Eldoret and Goma in DRC. The airline also operates direct flights to Eldoret, Kisumu and Lamu from Mombasa. In May 2022, Jambojet launched flight packages with the Kenya Tourism Board to encourage travel during the low season.