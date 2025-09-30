Shares

Integrated Payment Services Limited (IPSL), the operator of PesaLink, and pan-African payments company Cellulant today announced a strategic partnership to simplify and scale customer-to-business (C2B) payments for online services in Kenya.

By integrating Cellulant’s Tingg payment platform with PesaLink’s network, which connects over 80 financial institutions, the partnership will allow millions of consumers to pay businesses directly from their bank accounts.

This collaboration directly addresses common challenges in digital payments, such as delays, reconciliation errors, and limited payment options, while advancing Kenya’s digital infrastructure by connecting banks, fintechs, and merchants.

Customers using a Cellulant merchant can now pay up to Ksh. 999,999 per transaction with higher daily limits. The integration also helps prevent payment errors by allowing users to confirm details before sending money. Each transaction will include a reference number, ensuring that payments are correctly linked to the purchase.

The service has already gone live with businesses in the airline and travel sectors and will be rolled out more widely in the coming months.

“PesaLink was built to simplify life through instant, affordable payments for everyone, everywhere, every time,” said Plounne Oyunge, Chief Growth Officer at PesaLink. “Our partnership with Cellulant directly addresses recurring merchant pain points in payment reconciliation, while providing customers with a seamless experience. We believe this will be a catalyst for growth in Kenya’s digital economy.”

“At Cellulant, we believe that transforming how money moves transforms lives,” said Michael Muriuki, VP Group Innovation and Software Engineering at Cellulant. “This partnership with PesaLink demonstrates our commitment to improving the everyday transaction experience for businesses and their customers.”