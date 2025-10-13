Shares

Pesalink and Choice Microfinance Bank Kenya Limited (Choice Bank) have partnered to integrate Pesalink’s instant payment infrastructure into Choice Bank’s digital platforms.

This collaboration aims to provide Choice Bank customers with more affordable and immediate payment options.

Choice Bank it is a nationally licensed microfinance bank regulated by the Central Bank of Kenya since 2015. It serves a diverse clientele including SMEs, diaspora communities, and retail customers. By embedding Pesalink into its digital app, iBank platform, and APIs, Choice Bank can now offer instant account-to-account (A2A) transfers.

Bonface Isinta Ombui, CEO/MD of Choice Bank, emphasized the strategic value of the collaboration. “Through our partnership with Pesalink, we are reinforcing our commitment to financial inclusion by giving our customers instant, affordable, and inclusive payment solutions. This is a step forward in our mission to empower livelihoods through innovative banking,” he stated.

Pesalink’s infrastructure is a core enabler of this digital revolution, connecting over 80 financial institutions through instant switching. Its platform is interoperable and neutral.

Gituku Kirika, CEO of Pesalink, welcomed the partnership, stating, “We are delighted to welcome Choice Bank into the Pesalink network. This partnership deepens our shared goal of building a simple, interoperable, and affordable digital payments ecosystem that empowers individuals, businesses, and the wider economy.”