Shares

PesaLink and TendePay have announced a new partnership to provide Kenyan businesses with a comprehensive spend management solution.

The collaboration integrates PesaLink’s instant payment infrastructure with TendePay’s platform, allowing companies to make single and bulk payments of up to Ksh. 999,999 instantly, 24/7, across all banks in Kenya.

This partnership is a significant step for TendePay, which has evolved from a petty cash tool into a full-fledged spend management platform. The integration with PesaLink now allows businesses to process all payments—from salaries and supplier invoices to utilities—in real time from a single, CBK-regulated platform.

The new solution is designed for organizations with frequent, high-value transactions, including microfinance institutions, manufacturers, logistics firms, and retailers. It aims to empower Kenya’s over 7.4 million MSMEs, which contribute nearly 40% of the national GDP but are often underserved by financial services.

“This partnership reflects our evolution into a full spend management platform,” said Abel Masai, CEO of TendePay. “With PesaLink’s trusted infrastructure, we are giving businesses a reliable, secure, and affordable tool to manage every payment, whether large or small, at any time.”

Gituku Kirika, CEO of IPSL, highlighted the power of collaboration. “By partnering with TendePay, we are extending these benefits to businesses of every size—giving them efficiency, financial control, and confidence in their daily operations,” he added.

The integration automates the reconciliation of incoming payments from any bank, which reduces manual work and allows businesses to focus on growth. Together, PesaLink and TendePay are providing Kenyan enterprises with the tools to move money smarter and with greater control.