Shares

Integrated Payment Services Limited (IPSL), the operator of Pesalink, has launched the Pesalink Fintech Programme.

The new programme provides fintechs with access to Pesalink’s trusted APIs, settlement network, and shared infrastructure, enabling them to build and commercialise financial solutions faster.

The Fintech Programme connects innovators, banks, and digital platforms to Pesalink making it easier to test and launch new solutions. The initiative focuses on three core areas: engagement, new use case development, and innovation tools.

1. Partnership and scale

Pesalink has already onboarded over 26 fintech partners. It has also established preferential access and pricing with selected settlement banks to help fintechs manage liquidity and securely scale their services.

2. New product offerings

Beyond Pesalink’s core instant account-to-account payments, the programme introduces two key expanded use cases:

BulkPay: Allows businesses and fintechs to send hundreds of instant payments, like salaries, supplier payouts, or loan disbursements, through a single API or web interface.

PesalinkPay: Enables merchants to receive instant account-to-account payments from customers, enhancing the checkout experience with real-time notifications and providing a valuable new product for business customers.

3. Developer tools

The programme includes new developer tools, such as the Pesalink Sandbox. This secure environment allows fintechs to safely test integrations, validate ideas quickly, and reduce entry costs without compromising consumer safety and stability.

Gituku Kirika, Chief Executive Officer, IPSL, hailed the launch as a landmark moment for Kenya’s digital payments ecosystem.

“We’re moving beyond enabling transfers to enabling innovation. The Fintech Programme gives the sector freedom to experiment, test, and connect directly with our rails. Propositions like BulkPay and PesalinkPay turn that access into real, scalable opportunities. Our vision is to make real-time payment innovation the new normal for every fintech in Kenya.”

Jeremy Ngunze, Board Chairman at IPSL, commented, “By simplifying access and testing, Pesalink encourages more players to build on shared infrastructure rather than developing isolated systems. This strengthens interoperability, drives competition, and supports the growth of inclusive digital financial services across Kenya.”