Monitoring your National Social Security Fund (NSSF) contributions is essential for every Kenyan. Regularly verifying your statement ensures that your employer is consistently remitting your deductions and helps you stay on track with your retirement planning.

In the past, accessing these records required a physical visit to an NSSF branch or a Huduma Centre. Today, you can access your statement in minutes using your mobile phone. Here are the three most reliable ways to check your NSSF balance in 2025.

1: Using the USSD Code (303#)

The USSD method is the most accessible option because it works on any mobile device.

Dial *303# on your mobile phone’s dialer. Select the ‘Member’ option from the menu provided. Enter your credentials: You will be prompted to enter your NSSF number or your National ID number. Follow the prompts to “Check Balance” or “Statement.” Receive SMS: You will receive a text message containing your latest contribution details and total balance.

2: The NSSF Mobile App (Self-Service)

For smartphone users, the official NSSF Mobile App offers a more comprehensive look at your records, including a month-by-month breakdown of contributions.

Download the App: Search for “NSSF Mobile” on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store and install it. Register/Login: If it is your first time, you will need to create a profile using your NSSF number and ID number. Authentication: Set a secure PIN or password to protect your data. View Statement: Once logged in, navigate to the “Self Service” section and select “Member Statement.” You can view your full history or download a PDF version directly to your phone.

3: The eCitizen Portal

As part of the government’s digital integration, NSSF services are now accessible via the centralized eCitizen platform.

Visit the Website: Go to ecitizen.go.ke via your mobile browser. Log In: Enter your ID number and password. Locate NSSF: Scroll through the list of government agencies and select “National Social Security Fund.” Access Services: From the NSSF dashboard, you can view your current balance, check your contribution history, and even generate a compliance certificate if needed.

Checking your NSSF statement isn’t just about watching your money grow. Unfortunately, some employers deduct NSSF contributions from employees’ salaries but fail to remit them to the fund. Frequent checks allow you to spot discrepancies early.