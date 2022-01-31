Shares

Safaricom has partnered with NSSF to launch the NSSF Mini app. The mini app will enable MPESA customers to conveniently access services through the NSSF Mini App on the MPESA Super App. Customers can now register for NSSF membership, keep track of their contributions, top-up contributions, manage their NSSF account, and make Tenant Purchase Scheme (TPS) payments all within the MPESA Super App.

As part of the launch, the first 1,000 NSSF members to make contributions through the NSSF MPESA Mini App will get an extra 10% free topped up to their account. Customers can access the NSSF Mini-App through the Discover option on the M-PESA Super App.

The NSSF M-PESA Mini App comes on the back of the November 2019 launch of Haba Haba, a savings plan for business people in the jua kali sector. Haba Haba gives members a chance to save a minimum of Ksh. 25 a day, with the option of withdrawing 50% of their contribution after consistently contributing for a minimum of 5 years.

The M-PESA Super App provides customers with a range of Mini Apps that enables them to conveniently access a variety of products and services from a single app on their smartphones. This includes SGR booking, airline tickets, bus tickets, shopping gift vouchers, insurance gas delivery and Pay TV services. Other key features of the Super App include saving of frequent bills, downloadable M-PESA statements, use of fingerprint and face lock in place of the M-PESA PIN, Send to Many, among others.

“The demand for NSSF services and the need to save for pension has gone beyond formally employed people to entrepreneurs, especially those running medium and small businesses. It has therefore become necessary to partner with organizations such as Safaricom to extend the reach of our services, including through smartphones on the NSSF M-PESA Mini App,” said Dr. Anthony Omerikwa, Managing Trustee – NSSF.

“We continue to explore different ways to provide our customers with even more convenience and access to useful services by establishing key partnerships with organisations such as NSSF. The NSSF Mini App will go a long way in providing customers with an exceptional user experience while providing them with the freedom to access services on their smartphones at any time through the M-PESA Super App,” said Peter Ndegwa, CEO Safaricom.