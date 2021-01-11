Shares

National Social Security Fund (NSSF), has made it easier for its members to access its services online and via USSD.

Registration for NSSF is mandatory for those in formal employment. Those in the informal sector can register for NSSF voluntarily. Employees contributions range from Ksh. 360 to a maximum of Ksh. 1080 per month and employers also contribute an equal amount. Voluntary contributors pay Ksh. 200 monthly.

Payments should be made on or before the 15th of every month. Payments made after the 15th day of the ensuing month will attract interest. Employers are advised to ensure that all employees are registered and contributions paid on their behalf.

How register for NSSF Membership online

To register online, you have to use the self-service portal from the NSSF self-service official website. Click on the member self-service link. Use the member registration link to register as a first time member. Complete the NSSF online registration form displayed.

All you need for registration is your National ID number.

How To Register With NSSF USSD Code

Dial *303# Follow the instructions to access the NSSF services you need.

How to pay for NSSF via M-PESA

Open your Safaricom M-Pesa Menu and go to Lipa na Mpesa. Select Paybill option. Enter the Paybill number – 333300. Enter your account number – Your NSSF number Input the amount you want to contribute. Put in your Safaricom M-pesa pin number and complete the transaction.

How to access your NSSF statement balance via SMS

Send the word “NSSF” to 6773 and follow instructions.

You will receive a PIN (after validation.

Type Bal, your new PIN and send to 6773.

View your statement balance.

How to retrieve your number online

To retrieve your number via the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) Self Service Portal, simply visit the NSSF website and select the member self service portal.

How to access contributions

One ceases to be an NSSF member when they qualify for any of the benefits, withdraw their money and have no more contributions coming in to their account. If a member stops contributing, their account remains open and qualifies for annual interest until they withdraw their money.

NSSF customer care details

Mainline: +254 020 2729911

Cell +254 709 583 000

Toll free: 08002212744

Email: info@nssfkenya.co.ke