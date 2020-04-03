Shares

Safaricom and the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) have announced a partnership that will customers on the NSSF Tenant Purchase Scheme make monthly installments through M-PESA.

The partnership seeks to combat the spread of COVID-19 by allowing people to make cashless payments as directed by President Uhuru Kenyatta. COVID-19 has created a medical crisis all over the world including in Kenya. As of today, the disease has afflicted 110 people in Kenya with 3 deaths being recorded.

The initiative saves customers on the scheme from having to travel and queue in a bank to make rent payments. To make a payment, customers should dial *303*3# on their Safaricom phone and key in their details and make payments from their M-PESA account.

“NSSF has adopted a strategy to go digital by placing all our services at the fingertips of our customers, ensuring that we meet them wherever they are and at their own convenience. Partnering with Safaricom has made it possible to achieve this goal by taking advantage of the unique, world class capabilities they provide through M-PESA,” said Dr. Anthony Omerikwa, CEO, National Social Security Fund.

The partnership will primarily target NSSF Tenant Purchase Scheme members in Nairobi’s Nyayo estate Embakasi, Hazina, Kitusuru, Mountain View and Eldoret’s Kapsoya estate. Besides payments, the new service also provides the scheme members with the capability to reconcile and generate reports of their payments and standing.

The NSSF Tenant Purchase Scheme provides a path to home ownership by enabling buyers purchase a home over a period by making monthly installment payments to offset the cost. The Tenant Purchase Scheme equally serves NSSF Tenants and provides an avenue to make service charge payments too.

This announcement is the latest in a raft of measures rolled out by the two organizations to provide NSSF customers with increased convenience and speed when accessing services. Starting March 2019, NSSF began the rollout of an entirely cashless system across its entire branch, providing for member benefit contribution through the Safaricom M-Pesa Paybill 333300 or by dialing *303*1#.

In February 2020, NSSF extended its Haba Haba innovation to digital taxi operators, providing a one-stop-shop where digital taxi operators can make their member contributions, make NHIF contributions, get insurance and receive a daily, discounted data bundle. The solution is also available on *303*2#.