Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 15 Series which consists of Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Note 15 Pro, and Redmi Note 15 in the Kenyan market.

The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G is powered by Snapdragon® 7s Gen 4 mobile platform and introduces Xiaomi IceLoop cooling system to REDMI Note Series. This makes the device stand out as the only LHP cooling solution in its price segment and delivering triple the heat-transfer efficiency.

Across the lineup, a new generation of Snapdragon and MediaTek chipsets delivers faster performance, smoother graphics, and improved energy efficiency. All models support Google Gemini and Circle to Search with Google, delivering personalized interactions and convenient search. At the top of the series, REDMI Note 15 Pro+ 5G further integrates Xiaomi HyperAI, delivering more personalized and intelligent AI experiences.

For enhanced connectivity, the flagship-level Xiaomi Offline Communication is introduced on the Pro models, enabling kilometer-level voice transmission even without network coverage. REDMI Note 15 Pro+ 5G further benefits from Xiaomi Surge T1S Tuner, delivering stronger and more stable connectivity across Wi-Fi, Bluetooth®, GPS, and cellular networks.

REDMI Note 15 Series offers an upgraded immersive viewing experience with larger displays and improved clarity. REDMI Note 15 Pro+ 5G features a 6.83-inch displays, while REDMI Note 15 Pro, REDMI Note 15 comes equipped with 6.77-inch displays, delivering wide, near-borderless views. With up to 3,200 nits peak brightness, 3840Hz PWM dimming, and triple eye-care certifications, the series ensures both visibility and comfort in various lighting conditions.

Complementing the display, REDMI Note 15 Pro+ 5G introduces a 400% volume boost, while the rest of the lineup offers a 300% volume boost, delivering louder, clearer audio for movies, music, and games.

REDMI Note 15 Pro+ 5G features a new 200MP ultimate-clarity camera, powered by the global debut of a 200MP HPE image sensor. This large 1/1.4-inch sensor, together with 2× and 4× optical-level in-sensor zoom, triple-focal-length DAG HDR, and advanced AI processing, delivers detailed, true-to-life images across a wide range of lighting conditions.

The Pro models support five focal lengths from 23mm to 92mm through a single lens, enabling flexible framing for landscapes, street photography, portraits, and close-ups. Meanwhile, REDMI Note 15 features a 108MP super-clear camera system, offering a 3× optical-level telephoto experience that covers perspectives from wide-angle shots to portrait close-ups.

REDMI Note 15 Pro+ 5G features a 6,500mAh Silicon–Carbon (SiC) Battery with 10% SiC content, paired with 100W HyperCharge³ and 22.5W reverse charging⁴, delivering flagship-level endurance and fast charging.

Making its debut in REDMI Note Series, SiC battery technology enables higher energy density within a compact form factor. Across all Pro models, the SiC battery works alongside Xiaomi Surge battery management system, retaining 80% or more capacity after 1,600 charge cycles, equivalent to approximately six years of typical use. REDMI Note 15 features an upgraded 6,000 mAh battery. Reverse charging support across the lineup, including 22.5W or 18W depending on model, adds everyday convenience and flexibility.

Across the series, imaging is further enhanced with creative and AI-powered tools, including an ultra-clear portrait algorithm, Dynamic shots 2.0 for motion effects, and easy editing with direct sharing to Instagram. Post-processing is easier than ever, with REDMI Note 15 Pro models featuring AI Creativity Assistant, while REDMI Note 15 offer a suite of AI image editing tools designed for everyday creativity. Across the entire series, AI Remove Reflection and AI Beautify are supported, enabling cleaner images and one-tap enhancements with minimal effort.

Defined by REDMI Titan Durability, the lineup highlights long-lasting battery performance, reinforced drop resistance, and enhanced dust and water protection, alongside upgraded imaging capabilities, flagship-level performance, and a seamless user experience.

REDMI Titan Durability integrates a long-lasting battery experience, enhanced drop resistance, and comprehensive dust and water resistance — establishing a new durability standard for REDMI Note Series. REDMI Note 15 Pro+ 5G lead the lineup with the most advanced durability features, while all models are engineered to meet the demands of everyday use.

REDMI Note 15 Pro+ 5G achieved SGS Premium Performance Certification, verifying resistance to drops, crushing, and bending. Built on REDMI Titan Structure, both models combine a high-strength motherboard, reinforced mid-frame, and multi-layer shock-absorbing design, complemented by Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus® 2 — together enabling certified drop resistance from heights of up to 2.5 meters.

REDMI Note 15 Pro+ 5G further incorporates an ultra-tough fiberglass back panel²² to improve impact absorption without adding unnecessary weight³¹. The rest of the lineup features a durable structural design that has passed the SGS Comprehensive Shock and Drop-Resistance test, delivering dependable protection in real-world use.

To deliver comprehensive everyday protection, the Series raises the bar for dust and water resistance. Note 15 Pro+ 5G meet IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K standards⁸ and are certified to withstand immersion at depths of up to 2 meters for 24 hours.

Verified by the TÜV SÜD Smartphone Water-Resistant Endurance Certification, these models incorporate 17 precision-engineered waterproof elements to ensure long-term reliability. Note 15 Pro and Note 15 also feature enhanced dust and water resistance designed to handle splashes, spills, and challenging environments. Across the entire lineup, Wet Touch 2.0 ensures the display remains responsive even when the screen or fingertips are wet, allowing smooth operation in everyday conditions.

Positioned to meet the diverse needs of users worldwide, REDMI Note 15 Series delivers a well-rounded combination of durability, imaging, performance, and display enhancements. Built on the trusted foundation of REDMI Titan Durability, the lineup is designed to withstand the demands of daily use while delivering high-quality imaging, smooth performance, and a seamless user experience.

The REDMI Note 15 Pro+ 5G comes in Mocha Brown, Glacier Blue, and Black, with three storage variants. The REDMI Note 15 Pro comes in Titanium Color, Glacier Blue, and Black, with three storage variants. While the REDMI Note 15 comes in Glacier Blue, Purple, Forest Green, and Black, with four storage variants.

Price and Availability

REDMI Note 15 Pro+ 5G – Ksh. 54,999.

REDMI Note 15 Pro – Ksh. 36,999

REDMI Note 15 – Ksh. 24,999

Xiaomi is offering exclusive offers where with the purchase of a REDMI NOTE 15 or REDMI NOTE 15 Pro, customers will receive a FREE Redmi Buds 6 Play worth KES 1,600. Those who purchase the REDMI NOTE 15 Pro+ 5G (worth KES 49,999) will also enjoy exclusive benefits.

In collaboration with Onfon, Xiaomi Kenya has also introduced the Flexible Lipa Pole Pole plan for the REDMI NOTE 15 Series, offering 5% discount on deposit and 15% on Installments, which is one of the most best offers in the market.

They have also partnered with Safaricom to enable customers unlock up to 15GB of data, an exclusive offer available across all Safaricom stores nationwide.