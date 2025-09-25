Shares

Xiaomi has launched the latest device in the Redmi 15 series which is the Redmi 15 in the Kenyan market. The stylish smartphone brings bigger energy, bigger visuals, and bigger sound to everyday life.

Display

The Redmi 15 features a 6.9” FHD+ immersive display with up to 144Hz refresh rate and 288Hz touch sampling, making every scroll, swipe, and stream ultra-smooth. With 374 ppi clarity, TÜV Rheinland certifications (Low Blue Light, Flicker-Free, Circadian Friendly), and DC Dimming, the Redmi 15 ensures crisp visuals with comfort, even during long hours of use.

Performance

Powered by the Snapdragon® 685 Mobile Platform built on a 6nm process, the Redmi 15 ensures efficient, reliable performance. With up to 16GB RAM via Memory Extension and expandable storage up to 2TB, it handles everything from multitasking to gaming with ease. Running on Xiaomi HyperOS 2, users get features like Circle to Search, Google Gemini integration, and Xiaomi Interconnectivity for a smarter experience.

Cameras

The 50MP AI dual camera captures vivid photos in all conditions, while the 8MP selfie camera offers natural, Instagram-ready shots. With Auto Night Mode, clarity remains even in low light.

Sound

Redmi 15 amplifies every beat with a 200% volume boost, powered by Hi-Res Audio and Dolby Atmos®. Whether it’s gaming, music, or movies, users can enjoy immersive, powerful sound that fills every space.

Durability

With IP64 dust and water resistance and Wet Touch Tech 2.0, Redmi 15 is built for life. Even in extreme conditions of -20°C, it delivers up to 14 hours of video playback or 7 hours of calls.

Battery

At the heart of the Redmi 15 is a GIANT 7000mAh (typ) battery — Xiaomi’s largest ever in the global market. Built with advanced silicon-carbon anode technology, it delivers up to 28 hours of video playback, 29 hours of reading, and even 64 minutes of calls with just 1% charge.

With 33W fast charging, Smart Charging Engine 2.0, and Battery Health 4.0, the Redmi 15 balances charging speed with long-term battery health. It also supports 18W reverse charging, letting it act as a pocket power bank for other devices.

Availability & Pricing

The Redmi 15 will be available in Kenya starting September 25, 2025 in Sandy Purple, Titan Gray, and Midnight Black.

6GB + 128GB : From KES 17,999

: From 8GB + 256GB: From KES 19,999

The phone is available now at all Xiaomi Partner Stores nationwide, and online via the Xiaomi Kenya Official Website, Jumia Kenya, and Kilimall.

Exclusive Launch Offer

As part of the launch campaign, every purchase of the Redmi 15 comes with a FREE Xiaomi 10000mAh Powerbank (while stocks last).