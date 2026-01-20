Shares

The National Bank of Kenya (NBK) has entered into a strategic partnership with Optiven Limited, aimed at expanding access to financing for land and real estate investments.

The collaboration, formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), creates a synergy between NBK’s financial muscle and Optiven’s extensive real estate portfolio. Under this agreement, NBK will provide structured financing solutions to prospective buyers, while Optiven offers a vetted selection of residential and commercial property developments.

The partnership is designed to address a critical hurdle in the Kenyan property market: the gap between the desire to own land and the availability of credible, affordable financing. This initiative targets a broad demographic, including:

Local First-Time Buyers: Helping individuals transition from renting to owning.

The Diaspora: Providing Kenyans abroad with a secure and financed route to invest back home.

Commercial Investors: Offering structured capital for those looking to expand their investment portfolios.

George Odhiambo, Managing Director of NBK, emphasized that the bank is positioning itself as a catalyst for wealth creation.

“We recognize the important role real estate plays in household financial security and national economic growth,” said Mr. Odhiambo. “Through this collaboration, we are positioning our customers to access structured financing solutions alongside trusted investment opportunities.”

George Wachiuri, CEO of Optiven Limited, noted that the deal aligns with their mission of providing sustainable solutions where all stakeholders win.

“Our customers will benefit immensely from the structured financial solutions that NBK brings,” Dr. Wachiuri stated. “Optiven remains committed to partnerships that deliver real value as we pursue our strategy of global leadership in sustainable real estate.”