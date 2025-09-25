Shares

Access Bank Kenya and National Bank of Kenya (NBK) have announced a service integration that allows customers from either bank to access certain in-branch banking services seamlessly across both institutions.

The collaboration is part of the ongoing integration process and will enable tellers across the combined branch network to process core transactions, including viewing account details, making cash deposits and withdrawals, and transferring funds.

This will provide seamless service across a combined footprint of more than 100 branches countrywide and is aimed at enhancing convenience, expanding reach, and improving service delivery.

Commenting on the milestone, Access Bank Kenya County Managing Director, Ralph Opara, said: “I’m pleased at the strides we have made to get to where we are today. By opening our networks to each other’s customers, we are ensuring that banking is simpler, faster, and more accessible. This move also reflects our ambition to continue to deliver greater choice, improved digital services, and stronger financial solutions to our customers.”

George Odhiambo, Managing Director of NBK, added: “Our customers remain at the heart of everything we do. This synergy with Access Bank Kenya is a clear demonstration of how collaboration within the banking industry can deliver real value to customers. Together, we are building an institution that will deliver more value to customers, empower communities, and play a catalytic role in Kenya’s economic growth agenda.”

This initiative further strengthens the shared vision of both banks to simplify banking, enhance customer experiences, and support Kenya’s growing digital and physical financial ecosystems.

NBK became a subsidiary of Access Bank Plc on 30th May 2025 after a successful acquisition.