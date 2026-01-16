Shares

Safaricom’s 25th-anniversary celebration, Shangwe @25, continues to transform lives across Kenya. As the promotion enters its second month, five more Kenyans have joined the millionaire’s club, bringing the total number of Ksh. 1 million winners to 15 since the campaign launched in November 2025.

Beyond individual wealth, the promotion is fostering community growth, with each winner receiving an additional Ksh. 250,000 to fund a local social project.

Meet the Latest Millionaires

From the coast to the highlands, these winners represent the diverse faces of Safaricom’s loyal customer base:

Winner Location Occupation Impact & Community Project Faith Muchira Embu Business Owner Expanding her nail parlour and rabbit farm; donating tents and chairs to Kathigiri New Arimi Self-Help Group. Charlotte Wachera Naivasha Health Worker Opening a local clinic; renovating classrooms and a vegetable garden at Baharini ECD in Kihoto. Joseph Ndung’u Mombasa Tuk-Tuk Driver Buying a new Tuk-Tuk and funding his mother’s surgery; providing a freezer and water tanks for Bidallah Self Help Group. Geoffrey K. Rop Nairobi Security Guard Investing in rental houses and dairy farming; donating chairs to his local church in Nandi. Susy Namalwa Kakamega Caterer Expanding her catering business with new equipment; funding the completion of Kiandike Church.

Empowering Kenyan businesses

The Shangwe @25 campaign isn’t just for individuals—it’s a massive boost for the Kenyan economy.

Logistics Support: Five small businesses, including Muriiri Girls Secondary School and Alex Wasike, received Tuk-Tuk pickups to streamline their deliveries.

Stock Boosts: Four enterprises, such as Robstar Premium Fit Ltd and Ronak Distributors, were awarded Ksh. 250,000 in stock to accelerate their growth.

Corporate Giving: In the medium-to-large category, Vivo Activewear, GlovoApp, and the Kenya Human Rights Commission each received Ksh. 500,000 to support their own CSR initiatives.

How to Join the Celebration

Safaricom expects to reward over 5 million customers by the end of the campaign, with 25 millionaires set to be crowned in total.

How to Enter:

Transact on M-PESA (Send money or Pay with M-PESA).

Purchase Safaricom products (Data, Voice, or Home Fibre).

Redeem Bonga Points.

M-PESA Agents & Merchants qualify through transactions of KES 1,000 and above.

To manage your account or participate, simply dial *334#.