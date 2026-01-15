Shares

Renowned Kenyan producer Toni Kamau has been appointed as a juror for the 2026 Sundance Film Festival. The festival, a premier destination for independent cinema, is scheduled to run from January 22 to February 1.

Kamau will serve on the World Cinema Documentary Competition jury. She is joined by Emmy-nominated filmmaker Bao Nguyen (The Greatest Night in Pop) and Kirsten Schaffer, the CEO of Women in Film. Together, the trio will be responsible for awarding the most prestigious honors to international nonfiction feature films.

Toni Kamau’s appointment comes on the heels of a decade-long career dedicated to elevating African narratives. As the founder of the Nairobi-based production house “We Are Not the Machine,” Kamau has consistently championed stories of rebels and changemakers.

Her portfolio includes some of the most critically acclaimed documentaries of recent years:

“Softie” (2020): A Sundance award-winning look at political activism in Kenya.

“I Am Samuel” (2020): A poignant exploration of LGBTQ+ identity.

“The Battle for Laikipia” (2024): An environmental and social thriller that premiered at Sundance last year to widespread acclaim.

Kamau enters the 2026 festival season with significant momentum. In December 2025, her latest project “Money Town”, a satirical series directed by Tony Koros, took home the Red Sea Souk Series Award at the Red Sea International Film Festival.

Furthermore, Kamau’s institutional support remains strong; she was the recipient of the 2024 Sundance Institute | Amazon MGM Studios Producers Award for Nonfiction, and she remains an active member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The World Cinema Documentary jury plays a critical role in shaping the trajectory of international filmmakers. For Kamau, a “Sundance regular,” this shift from filmmaker to juror highlights her status as an industry tastemaker.