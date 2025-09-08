The Kenyan feature comedy ‘Tithes and Offerings’ has been selected as one of 12 projects for the 14th edition of Biennale College Cinema, an advanced training laboratory for emerging filmmakers. The film is a feature length adaptation of Tony Koros’s 2019 short film of the same name.
Written and directed by Tony Koros, with production by Toni Kamau and Louise Kamwangi, ‘Tithes and Offerings’ tells the story of an aspiring televangelist in Nairobi. The protagonist fakes miracles to gain a following but accidentally performs a real one, forcing him to balance between fraud and genuine divine intervention.
The film is one of only two African projects selected for the program, which supports the development and production of micro-budget feature films.
After a workshop in October, four of the 12 selected projects will be chosen to receive production support of up to €200,000. These four films, including ‘Tithes and Offerings’ if it is selected, will then premiere at the 83rd Venice Film Festival in 2026.
This project marks the second collaboration between Koros and Kamau, who are also working on a comedy series called ‘Money Town.’ Toni Kamau is an established producer known for documentaries such as ‘Softie’ and ‘The Battle for Laikipia,’ while Louise Kamwangi has producing credits on films like ‘Tuki’ and ‘Kona.’
The selection of ‘Tithes and Offerings’ follows the premieres of other notable Kenyan films at the Venice 2025 festival, including ‘Memory of Princess Mumbi’ and the Kenyan-Nigerian co-production ‘One Woman One Bra.’