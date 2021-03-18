Shares

Kenyan Producers Toni Kamau and Sam Soko have been nominated for the PGA Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures category, for the film Softie. The nomination comes as the Producers Guild unveiled its Awards nominations for theatrical motion pictures, animated features, TV series, specials and streamed or televised motion pictures.

The nomination follows Softie’s nomination for the PGA Documentary Motion Pictures of 2021 category in February. Winners of the awards will be announced during the virtual 32nd annual Producers Guild Awards show on Wednesday, March 24. The awards will honor excellence in motion picture and television productions.

The 2021 Producers Guild of America Awards are produced by Anchor Street Collective, with Branden Chapman as executive producer and Jim Piccirillo as director. The PGA revealed its nominations for sports, children’s and shortform productions on February 26 and the nominees for Documentary Motion Picture on February 2.

Below is the list of the nominees for the Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures

1. Softie

Producers: Toni Kamau, Sam Soko

2. Dick Johnson Is Dead

Producer: Kirsten Johnson, Katy Chevigny, Marilyn Ness

3. My Octopus Teacher

Producer: Craig Foster

4. David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet

Producer: Jonnie Hughes

5. A Thousand Cuts

Producers: Ramona S. Diaz, Leah Marino, Julie Goldman and Christopher Clements, Carolyn Hepburn

6. Time

Producers: Lauren Domino, Kellen Quinn, Garrett Bradley

7. The Truffle Hunters

Producers: Michael Dweck, Gregory Kershaw

Softie covers an activist’s seven-year journey beginning with chaotic street protests, which later leads to his decision to run for office in his childhood neighbourhood, Starehe Constituency. You can watch Softie online on softiethefilm.com/watch.