The inaugural season of the Sunshine Development Tour – East Africa Swing has received a Ksh. 7 million sponsorship from Absa Bank Kenya.

The investment is split into a Ksh. 4 million direct sponsorship for the ninth and tenth legs of the Tour. An additional Ksh. 3 million is dedicated to leverage, customer engagements, and brand activations.

The final two tournaments of the season are set to take place at two of Kenya’s premier golfing venues:

Thika Greens Golf Club: January 14–16, 2026

Karen Country Club (Season Finale): January 19–21, 2026

Each event features a Ksh. 2 million prize purse, but for the players, the rewards go beyond the money. The tournaments offer vital Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points, which are essential for qualifying for major global tours and the Olympic Games.

Furthermore, the finale at Karen Country Club carries immense weight: the top 12 players on the combined East Africa Swing and South Africa’s Big Easy Tour Order of Merit will earn direct playing cards for the prestigious Sunshine Tour.

Speaking during the announcement, Charles Wokabi, Absa Bank Kenya’s Head of Sustainability and Corporate Affairs, emphasized that the bank’s involvement is rooted in the “story behind ambition.”

“The Sunshine Development Tour offers Kenyan golfers a clear pathway to global stages such as the Magical Kenya Open,” said Mr. Wokabi. “Our support for these final two events is part of our promise to unlocking local talent at a pivotal moment, ensuring players have the right platforms to grow and compete.”

The upcoming leg at Thika Greens has already attracted a field of 83 golfers representing 11 countries, including Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, Ghana, Nigeria, Senegal, Malawi, Zimbabwe, and the United States.

Since its launch in 2025, the Sunshine Development Tour has become a cornerstone of the regional golf ecosystem, providing elite amateurs and professionals with the high-quality, regular competition needed to excel on the world stage.