Shares

Connect Academy, a pivotal joint initiative between Safaricom Plc and the ICT Authority of Kenya (ICTA), today celebrated the graduation of its inaugural cohort of 48 students in a ceremony held in Nairobi.

Launched during the 2024 Connected Africa Summit, the Academy was established to directly address Kenya’s escalating demand for highly skilled digital infrastructure professionals. Its core mission is to equip young Kenyans with practical, industry-ready fibre deployment skills, ensuring they are prepared to drive the country’s dynamic digital transformation agenda.

98% of the inaugural class have already been absorbed into the job market by Safaricom and its key partners, demonstrating the program’s strong alignment with industry needs.

The graduates successfully completed a three-month curriculum. The training included advanced technical modules, essential mentorship from leading industry experts, and crucial exposure to real-world work environments, preparing them for immediate deployment.

Commenting on the milestone, Dr. Peter Ndegwa, CEO of Safaricom Plc, underscored the company’s commitment to national development. “The Connect Academy to us represents our commitment to building Kenya’s digital future by investing in technical future-ready skills in the people who make connectivity possible,” said Dr. Ndegwa. “Today, this graduating class is stepping into a digitally led future, and we are assured that the future is in good hands.”

The inaugural cohort was selected from a diverse pool of applicants, including Safaricom’s internal technician base, referrals from the Connected Africa Summit, and community applicants, reflecting the programme’s goal of accessible and inclusive digital upskilling.

Zilpher Owiti, Ag. CEO of the ICT Authority Kenya, highlighted the strategic importance of the partnership in achieving national goals. “This partnership couldn’t have happened at a more opportune time. As a country, we have a national goal of strengthening the ICT workforce,” stated Ms. Owiti. “By ensuring alignment of training with industry needs, the Connect Academy is helping to create a continuous pipeline of skilled technicians who will drive Kenya’s digital infrastructure expansion in the coming years.”

Connect Academy Cohort 2 is scheduled to begin in January, as Safaricom and the ICT Authority continue to refine the programme to ensure the sustained development of a highly skilled workforce, ready to accelerate Kenya’s national digital agenda.