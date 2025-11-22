Shares

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has announced that it has reintroduced its Graduate Trainee Programme. This initiative is a cornerstone of the Authority’s efforts to strengthen succession planning and cultivate the next generation of tax administrators, focusing heavily on digital proficiency.

Anchored at the Kenya School of Revenue Administration (KeSRA), the programme’s mission is to accelerate digital transformation, deepen institutional partnerships, and equip future leaders with the skills needed to manage complex modern tax systems.

Speaking at the 22nd KeSRA Graduation Ceremony, themed Future Ready: Enhancing Digital Skills for Simplified Revenue Administration, KRA Commissioner General, Humphrey Wattanga, emphasized that investing in people development is an integral component of KRA’s ongoing digital agenda.

“Through KeSRA, more than 5,000 KRA staff have been trained this financial year, and we are now reintroducing the Graduate Trainee Programme to strengthen succession planning and build leaders capable of navigating the complexities of modern tax systems,” said Mr. Wattanga.

The training equips graduates to enhance KRA’s critical digital service delivery platforms. These include the electronic Tax Invoice Management System (eTIMS), the iwhistle whistle-blower portal, the Integrated Customs Management System (iCMS), and the Integrated Tax Management System (iTAX). These platforms collectively enable real-time data exchange, automation, improved compliance, and a seamless taxpayer experience.

The Commissioner General expressed confidence that the graduating cohort of 674 students will play a crucial role in boosting compliance, expanding the tax base, and enhancing service efficiency across these digital channels.

“As we deepen our digital transformation agenda, we require a highly skilled workforce that can innovate, adapt, and lead. KeSRA has been empowered and continues to produce the professionals needed to drive a transparent, data-driven and future-ready tax administration,” he concluded.

KRA Board Chairman, Hon. Ndiritu Muriithi, lauded KeSRA’s steady growth into a continental Centre of Excellence. KeSRA has been recognized and certified by the World Customs Organisation (WCO) as a regional training centre for East and Southern Africa tax administrators. It is, in fact, the largest of the four accredited WCO Regional Training Centres (RTC) in the region.

Hon. Muriithi also highlighted KeSRA’s valuable collaborations with local and international institutions, including IOM, TradeMark Africa (TMA), the Special Economic Zones Authority, and various universities like Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology and Moi University.

Chief Guest at the Ceremony, Dr. James Mworia, Group CEO of Centum Investment Company Plc, stressed the universal importance of digital transformation in fostering a transparent and responsive tax ecosystem. He commended both KeSRA and KRA for prioritizing digital skills development at a time when tax administrations globally are restructuring operations through advanced technology.