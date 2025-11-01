The M-PESA App is your gateway to a smartphone powered mobile money experience, far surpassing the limits of the traditional SIM toolkit. If you’re ready to harness the full potential of M-PESA from your smartphone, this guide walks you through the quick and simple setup process.
Prerequisites before you begin
Setting up the app is remarkably straightforward, but you’ll need two things ready:
- An active internet connection (Wi-Fi for downloading the app and mobile data for setting up the app).
- Your existing M-PESA PIN.
M-PESA app setup guide
Follow these steps to download, verify, and launch the M-PESA App on your phone.
1. Download the official app
- Go to your device’s app store, either the Google Play Store (for Android) or the Apple App Store (for iPhone).
- Search for the official “M-PESA App.” or find the app using the links above.
- Download and install the application.
2. Launch and initiate sign on
- Once the installation finishes, open the M-PESA App.
- Tap the “Sign In” button to start the account linking process.
3. Review and accept legal terms
- You will be presented with the Terms & Conditions and the Privacy Policy. Take a moment to review them.
- You must accept these documents to proceed with the setup.
4. Automatic number verification
- The app smartly auto-detects your Safaricom mobile number directly from your device.
- For your security, it displays your registered name. Verify that the name shown matches your M-PESA account holder details.
5. Authenticate with Your M-PESA PIN
- To confirm your identity and link your existing account, you will be prompted to enter your current M-PESA PIN.
- Security is key here: carefully input your PIN to authenticate.
If you can’t authenticate because of an error, kindly call customer care and they will fix for you.
6. Complete setup and enable biometrics (Recommended)
- After successful authentication, your setup is complete, and you are logged in!
- A final prompt will ask you if you want to enable biometric authentication (using your fingerprint or face unlock). It’s highly recommended to enable this feature for secure and incredibly fast access without having to enter your PIN for every login.
With the M-PESA App set up, you can immediately begin enjoying its features. They include checking your balance, sending money, paying bills, and managing services like M-Shwari and KCB M-PESA loans.
Other Safaricom M-PESA App features include:
|Feature Category
|Key Features
|Benefit to the User
|Convenience & Speed
|Offline Mode
|Allows users to log in and perform core transactions (Send Money, LNM, Withdraw, Buy Airtime) even without an active data connection (or with data turned off).
|Biometric Authentication
|Log in and authorize transactions using Face ID or Fingerprint (biometrics), eliminating the need to manually enter your M-PESA PIN every time.
|Favorites & Frequents
|Easily save the people and businesses you pay often (Favorites) and get an automatically generated list of those you interact with most (Frequents) for quicker payments.
|QR Code Payments
|Initiate Send Money, Buy Goods, Pay Bill, and Withdraw transactions instantly by scanning a QR code. You can also generate and share your own personal QR code.
|Financial Management
|My Spend
|A dedicated section to track your monthly M-PESA expenditure. It provides aggregated and daily average spend, with transactions broken down by categories for better budgeting.
|Full Statements & Receipts
|View, filter, and download your entire M-PESA statement in PDF directly from the app. You can also download and share e-receipts for completed transactions.
|Bill Manager & Due Bills
|Get notifications for bills when they become due and pay them (fully or partially) directly from the app.
|New Services & Global Reach
|M-PESA GlobalPay (Virtual Card)
|A virtual Visa card linked directly to your M-PESA wallet, allowing you to pay for goods and services on international websites like Netflix, Amazon, etc.
|Mini-Apps / Discover
|Access various third-party services like travel, lifestyle, and utility apps directly within the M-PESA App interface without having to download separate apps.
|Pochi la Biashara
|A specific transaction type to send money to the business wallet for micro-merchants.
|M-PESA Global
|Enhanced international money transfer services, including Send to Bank, Send to Western Union, PayPal Top-Up & Withdrawal, and international airtime purchase.