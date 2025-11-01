Shares

The M-PESA App is your gateway to a smartphone powered mobile money experience, far surpassing the limits of the traditional SIM toolkit. If you’re ready to harness the full potential of M-PESA from your smartphone, this guide walks you through the quick and simple setup process.

Prerequisites before you begin

Setting up the app is remarkably straightforward, but you’ll need two things ready:

An active internet connection (Wi-Fi for downloading the app and mobile data for setting up the app).

Your existing M-PESA PIN.

M-PESA app setup guide

Follow these steps to download, verify, and launch the M-PESA App on your phone.

1. Download the official app

Go to your device’s app store, either the Google Play Store (for Android) or the Apple App Store (for iPhone).

Search for the official “M-PESA App.” or find the app using the links above.

Download and install the application.

2. Launch and initiate sign on

Once the installation finishes, open the M-PESA App.

Tap the “Sign In” button to start the account linking process.

3. Review and accept legal terms

You will be presented with the Terms & Conditions and the Privacy Policy. Take a moment to review them.

You must accept these documents to proceed with the setup.

4. Automatic number verification

The app smartly auto-detects your Safaricom mobile number directly from your device.

For your security, it displays your registered name. Verify that the name shown matches your M-PESA account holder details.

5. Authenticate with Your M-PESA PIN

To confirm your identity and link your existing account, you will be prompted to enter your current M-PESA PIN.

Security is key here: carefully input your PIN to authenticate.

If you can’t authenticate because of an error, kindly call customer care and they will fix for you.

6. Complete setup and enable biometrics (Recommended)

After successful authentication, your setup is complete, and you are logged in!

A final prompt will ask you if you want to enable biometric authentication (using your fingerprint or face unlock). It’s highly recommended to enable this feature for secure and incredibly fast access without having to enter your PIN for every login.

With the M-PESA App set up, you can immediately begin enjoying its features. They include checking your balance, sending money, paying bills, and managing services like M-Shwari and KCB M-PESA loans.

Other Safaricom M-PESA App features include: