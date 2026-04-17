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Safaricom PLC has issued a formal apology following a wave of technical frustrations surrounding its app, My OneApp.

The apology comes on the heels of a rocky rollout that saw thousands of users, particularly those in the diaspora, locked out of their accounts due to rigid new security protocols.

Launched with the goal of unifying Safaricom and M-PESA services into a single, high-security Super App, My OneApp was intended to simplify the user journey. However, for many, the experience has been anything but simple.

The core of the frustration lies in a security feature known as SIM-binding. Like previous versions, the new app requires activation exclusively via a Safaricom mobile data connection. While designed to curb fraud, this requirement created a digital wall for Kenyans living abroad in cities like London, Dubai, and New York.

For these users, Wi-Fi activation is currently blocked, and the only official workaround provided, turning on data roaming, can sometimes cost upwards of Ksh 1,000 per MB. Even more frustrating, many users reported a re-activation bug where the app would lose its session after just 24 hours, demanding another expensive roaming handshake.

Acknowledging these hurdles, Safaricom’s official statement admitted that the experience fell short of their promise.

“We are sorry for giving you a poor experience,” the statement read. “Particularly to our roaming and diaspora customers who have had more challenges logging into the new app. This is not what we promised, and for that we are sorry.”

The telco confirmed that their technical teams are working around the clock to resolve these issues. While the company did not provide a specific timeline for a patch that might allow Wi-Fi-based OTP (One-Time Password) verification, they emphasized that their priority is ensuring seamless access whether a customer is in Kenya or abroad.

Until a permanent technical fix is deployed, diaspora customers and those facing login failures are encouraged to use legacy failsafe methods to manage their finances: