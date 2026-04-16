When Safaricom unveiled My OneApp at the recent Decode 4.0 event, the vision was clear: a super app that seamlessly merges M-PESA and Safaricom services into a single, sleek interface. For users in Kenya, it appeared on their screens like magic, an automatic update that replaced the old M-PESA app overnight.
However, for thousands of Kenyans in the diaspora, that magic has turned into a digital lockout. By mandating that the app be activated exclusively via Safaricom mobile data, the telco has inadvertently built a wall between global customers and their money.
The core of the issue lies in a security feature known as SIM-binding. To prevent fraud, My OneApp is designed to verify that the physical Safaricom SIM card (or eSIM) is active on the handset. While this is a robust security measure, the implementation is rigid: it requires a handshake with Safaricom’s internal servers that can only happen over a cellular data connection.
For a user in London, Dubai, or New York, this creates a catch-22:
- Wi-Fi is Blocked: You cannot set up the app over a local Wi-Fi connection, even with the correct SIM inserted.
- Data Roaming is Prohibitive: Safaricom’s official fix is for customers to turn on data roaming. In many countries, roaming data can cost upward of Ksh 1,000 per MB.
- The Re-activation Bug: Even those willing to pay the roaming tax have reported that the app often loses its session within 24 hours, demanding another high-cost activation the very next day.
M-PESA is no longer just a local Kenyan tool; it is a global financial platform. From sending money home for school fees to managing businesses remotely, the diaspora is a vital organ in the Safaricom ecosystem.
By restricting access to the Super App based on geographic signal, Safaricom is essentially penalizing its most mobile customers. In a world where global banks and fintech giants allow verification via secure One-Time Passwords (OTPs) or biometric data over any stable internet connection, the insistence on a Safaricom-only data link feels like a step backward.
How to navigate the Safaricom My OneApp lockout
Until Safaricom releases a patch to allow for Wi-Fi-based OTP verification, diaspora users are forced to rely on legacy methods:
- The USSD Backup: The *334# menu remains the most reliable tool. It works on roaming (which is usually free for incoming signals) and does not require a data connection.
- SIM Toolkit (STK): The classic M-PESA menu found in your phone’s SIM settings is still functional and avoids the app’s connectivity requirements entirely.
- The Dual-SIM Tactic: If you must use the app, ensure your Safaricom SIM is selected as the Primary Data SIM in your phone settings before attempting to log in, which can sometimes bypass the app’s inability to see the network.