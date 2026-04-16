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When Safaricom unveiled My OneApp at the recent Decode 4.0 event, the vision was clear: a super app that seamlessly merges M-PESA and Safaricom services into a single, sleek interface. For users in Kenya, it appeared on their screens like magic, an automatic update that replaced the old M-PESA app overnight.

However, for thousands of Kenyans in the diaspora, that magic has turned into a digital lockout. By mandating that the app be activated exclusively via Safaricom mobile data, the telco has inadvertently built a wall between global customers and their money.

The core of the issue lies in a security feature known as SIM-binding. To prevent fraud, My OneApp is designed to verify that the physical Safaricom SIM card (or eSIM) is active on the handset. While this is a robust security measure, the implementation is rigid: it requires a handshake with Safaricom’s internal servers that can only happen over a cellular data connection.

For a user in London, Dubai, or New York, this creates a catch-22:

Wi-Fi is Blocked: You cannot set up the app over a local Wi-Fi connection, even with the correct SIM inserted.

Data Roaming is Prohibitive: Safaricom’s official fix is for customers to turn on data roaming. In many countries, roaming data can cost upward of Ksh 1,000 per MB.

The Re-activation Bug: Even those willing to pay the roaming tax have reported that the app often loses its session within 24 hours, demanding another high-cost activation the very next day.

M-PESA is no longer just a local Kenyan tool; it is a global financial platform. From sending money home for school fees to managing businesses remotely, the diaspora is a vital organ in the Safaricom ecosystem.

By restricting access to the Super App based on geographic signal, Safaricom is essentially penalizing its most mobile customers. In a world where global banks and fintech giants allow verification via secure One-Time Passwords (OTPs) or biometric data over any stable internet connection, the insistence on a Safaricom-only data link feels like a step backward.

How to navigate the Safaricom My OneApp lockout

Until Safaricom releases a patch to allow for Wi-Fi-based OTP verification, diaspora users are forced to rely on legacy methods: