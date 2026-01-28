Shares

As Safaricom’s flagship mobile money platform, M-PESA has transformed how Kenyans handle their finances by enabling seamless person-to-person transfers, bill payments, and online transactions.

To access these services, customers can choose between traditional methods like the manual SIM toolkit and the *334# USSD code, or opt for a more modern experience through the M-PESA and MySafaricom apps on Android and iOS. This flexibility ensures that users can manage everything from daily expenses to digital loans with just a few taps on their mobile devices.

The ecosystem has also expanded significantly to offer both local interoperability and global reach. Users are no longer restricted to the Safaricom network; they can now send money and pay bills across competing platforms such as Airtel Money and Telkom’s T-Kash. For those looking beyond Kenya’s borders, Safaricom Global facilitates international payments for services like Netflix, while a dedicated integration allows for easy withdrawals and top-ups via PayPal.

To support high-volume users, M-PESA maintains a robust transaction capacity, allowing for transfers and withdrawals of up to Ksh. 250,000 per transaction. Additionally, the platform supports a maximum account balance of Ksh. 500,000, providing ample room for business and personal savings.

Safaricom has also streamlined its pricing to ensure fairness and transparency across different networks. Transaction fees are now harmonized, meaning it costs the same Ksh 23 to send Ksh 1,500 whether the recipient is on M-PESA, Airtel Money, or T-Kash. Similarly, withdrawal fees for that same amount remain consistent at Ksh 29, making it easier for customers to calculate their costs regardless of the platform they are interacting with.

Safaricom M-Pesa charges 2026

TRANSACTION RANGE (KSH.) TRANSACTION TYPE AND CUSTOMER CHARGES (KSH.) MIN MAX TRANSFER TO M-PESA USERS, POCHI LA BIASHARA AND BUSINESS TILL TO CUSTOMER TRANSFER TO OTHER REGISTERED MOBILE MONEY USERS WITHDRAWAL FROM M-PESA AGENT 1 49 Free Free N/A 50 100 Free Free 11 101 500 7 7 29 501 1,000 13 13 29 1,001 1,500 23 23 29 1,501 2,500 33 33 29 2,501 3,500 53 53 52 3,501 5,000 57 57 69 5,001 7,500 78 78 87 7,501 10,000 90 90 115 10,001 15,000 100 100 167 15,001 20,000 105 105 185 20,001 35,000 108 108 197 35,001 50,000 108 108 278 50,001 250,000 108 108 309

ATM Withdrawal Tariff Min Max Ksh. 200 2500 35 2501 5000 69 5001 10000 115 10001 35000 203