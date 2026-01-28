As Safaricom’s flagship mobile money platform, M-PESA has transformed how Kenyans handle their finances by enabling seamless person-to-person transfers, bill payments, and online transactions.
To access these services, customers can choose between traditional methods like the manual SIM toolkit and the *334# USSD code, or opt for a more modern experience through the M-PESA and MySafaricom apps on Android and iOS. This flexibility ensures that users can manage everything from daily expenses to digital loans with just a few taps on their mobile devices.
The ecosystem has also expanded significantly to offer both local interoperability and global reach. Users are no longer restricted to the Safaricom network; they can now send money and pay bills across competing platforms such as Airtel Money and Telkom’s T-Kash. For those looking beyond Kenya’s borders, Safaricom Global facilitates international payments for services like Netflix, while a dedicated integration allows for easy withdrawals and top-ups via PayPal.
To support high-volume users, M-PESA maintains a robust transaction capacity, allowing for transfers and withdrawals of up to Ksh. 250,000 per transaction. Additionally, the platform supports a maximum account balance of Ksh. 500,000, providing ample room for business and personal savings.
Safaricom has also streamlined its pricing to ensure fairness and transparency across different networks. Transaction fees are now harmonized, meaning it costs the same Ksh 23 to send Ksh 1,500 whether the recipient is on M-PESA, Airtel Money, or T-Kash. Similarly, withdrawal fees for that same amount remain consistent at Ksh 29, making it easier for customers to calculate their costs regardless of the platform they are interacting with.
Safaricom M-Pesa charges 2026
|TRANSACTION RANGE (KSH.)
|TRANSACTION TYPE AND CUSTOMER CHARGES (KSH.)
|MIN
|MAX
|TRANSFER TO M-PESA
USERS, POCHI LA
BIASHARA AND BUSINESS TILL TO CUSTOMER
|TRANSFER TO
OTHER REGISTERED
MOBILE MONEY USERS
|WITHDRAWAL FROM M-PESA AGENT
|1
|49
|Free
|Free
|N/A
|50
|100
|Free
|Free
|11
|101
|500
|7
|7
|29
|501
|1,000
|13
|13
|29
|1,001
|1,500
|23
|23
|29
|1,501
|2,500
|33
|33
|29
|2,501
|3,500
|53
|53
|52
|3,501
|5,000
|57
|57
|69
|5,001
|7,500
|78
|78
|87
|7,501
|10,000
|90
|90
|115
|10,001
|15,000
|100
|100
|167
|15,001
|20,000
|105
|105
|185
|20,001
|35,000
|108
|108
|197
|35,001
|50,000
|108
|108
|278
|50,001
|250,000
|108
|108
|309
|ATM Withdrawal Tariff
|Min
|Max
|Ksh.
|200
|2500
|35
|2501
|5000
|69
|5001
|10000
|115
|10001
|35000
|203
|OTHER TRANSACTIONS
|KSH.
|All Deposits
|FREE
|M-PESA Registration
|FREE
|Buying Airtime through M-PESA
|FREE
|M-PESA Balance Enquiry
|FREE
|Change M-PESA PIN
|FREE