A Credit Reference Bureau (CRB) clearance certificate is a vital document in Kenya as it serves as proof of good creditworthiness and financial responsibility.

It is used to verify an individual’s credit status for purposes like loan applications, employment (especially in finance and government), and tenancy agreements.

Traditionally, obtaining this certificate from licensed credit reference bureaus could be time-consuming. Fortunately, Safaricom has simplified this process by partnering with Creditinfo, allowing users to access the certificate directly through the M-PESA App.

Requirements to access the CRB clearance service on the Safaricom M-PESA app

To use this feature on the M-PESA App, you must meet the following criteria:

The Safaricom M-PESA App must be installed on your device (It requires Android 4.4+/iOS 9+ operating systems).

An active Safaricom SIM card, registered with M-PESA, must be in the device.

Device Security: The phone must not be rooted or jailbroken.

Mobile Data must be enabled for the first sign-in for number verification. Subsequent use can be via Wi-Fi.

How to set up the Safaricom M-PESA App

If you haven’t yet set up the M-PESA App, follow these steps:

Download: Get the M-PESA App from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Launch & Sign In: Open the app and tap “Sign In.” Accept Terms: Agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy. Verify: The app will automatically detect your Safaricom number and display your name for verification. Authenticate: Enter your M-PESA PIN when prompted. Complete Setup: Finish the process, with an option to enable biometric authentication (fingerprint/face unlock).

How to get your CRB clearance certificate from the M-PESA app

Once the app is set up, follow these simple steps to access your certificate:

Launch the M-PESA App. Tap on the “Financial Services” tab at the bottom of the screen. Scroll down and select the icon labeled “My Credit Report.” Follow the prompts to opt-in to the service and verify your identity using your M-PESA PIN or biometrics. In the “My Credit Report” section, choose the “Clearance Certificate” option (alongside CRB Report and Document History). You will be prompted to pay a fee of Ksh. 100 to view and download your CRB Clearance Certificate. Confirm the final amount on the app before authorizing payment. Upon successful payment, the CRB Clearance Certificate will appear on your screen, ready to be viewed.

What Details are on the Certificate?

The CRB Clearance Certificate includes critical identifying and credit status information, such as: