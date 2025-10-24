Shares

Kenya Airways (KQ) has flown into a new era of sustainability, successfully completing its first intra-African flight powered in part by Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). The Nairobi-Cape Town route was operated using 50 per cent SAF attributes under a mass balance system.

The airline confirmed that the use of SAF aligns with major global standards, including those set by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA). The verified SAF attributes ensure traceability and transparency through global certification schemes.

The fuel employed by KQ is produced from Hydroprocessed Esters and Fatty Acids (HEFA) feedstocks, such as used cooking oil and other waste materials. This type of SAF can achieve up to 85 per cent lower greenhouse gas emissions compared to conventional jet fuel when produced and used directly.

By utilizing these verified SAF attributes, KQ achieved a 50 per cent SAF-equivalent operation for the flight, demonstrating a measurable way to reduce emissions across its network.

Aviation industry experts highlight that SAF is essential for the sector’s future, projecting it could contribute around 65 per cent of the emissions reduction required for aviation to reach net zero CO2 emissions by 2050.

The landmark flight was organized as part of the SkyTeam Aviation Challenge 2025 under the theme ‘Impact.’

“This flight shows what can be achieved through collaboration and innovation. It’s a step towards practical solutions that reduce our impact while keeping operations efficient,” said Hellen Mwariri, KQ’s Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer.

Despite the environmental promise, industry players face hurdles in wider SAF adoption, including the high cost of the fuel, a lack of coordinated legal frameworks, and the need for requisite technologies for large-scale production. Looking ahead, KQ is collaborating with government agencies, local innovators, and international partners like IATA, SkyTeam, and AFRAA to help build local SAF production capacity in Kenya by 2026.

The commitment to sustainability extended into the cabin with several innovative initiatives